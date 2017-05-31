Oberdan Bezzi Digitally Creates BMW G310R Scrambler, Cafe Racer And Supersport

Oberdan Bezzi has, time and again impressed us with his digital renders. One of our favourites is the TVS 633R Supersport Concept. This time, he is back with three renders which are based on the BMW’s current smallest displacement motorcycle, the G310R. The render guru has imagined the German roadster in three forms —

Scrambler a.k.a BMW G 310 GS CLASSIC CONCEPT

Cafe Racer a.k.a BMW G310 CLASSIC RACER CONCEPT

Supersport a.k.a BMW HP1 SPORT CONCEPT

BMW G 310 GS CLASSIC CONCEPT

The GS badge is associated with dual purpose BMW motorcycles. BMW has already revealed the GS version of the G310 but Bezzi has re-imagined the dual-purpose motorcycle as a scrambler. Thus, keeping in mind the off-road persona of the GS series, Bezzi has equipped the G 310 GS CLASSIC CONCEPT with off-road spec knobby tyres wrapped in rugged wire-spoke wheels, a tall set front fender, headlight grille and a long travel suspension. The scrambler style raised exhaust with dual-tone finish looks pretty different than the traditional scrambler outlets. The BMW M Stripes inspired graphics make it look almost picture perfect.

BMW G310 CLASSIC RACER CONCEPT

If BMW ever introduces a cafe racer version the of the G310, they should give this render a serious thought. Bezzi introduced retro styling to the G310 with this cafe racer render. The motorcycle is imagined with wire-spoke wheels, a small windscreen which extends to become the headlight mask, clip-on handlebars and a removable pillion seat cowl. The BMW M Stripes on the headlight mask, fuel tank and rear cowl add to the visual appeal of the motorcycle and we’d really like to have one of these in our garage in the future.

Then there is this, the fully faired concept of the G310. It carries the HP tag which reminds us of the HP2 and the HP4 motorcycles from the Bavarian manufacturer. This one comes with a full fairing, supposedly with a race spec suspension, clip-on handlebar and a step-up pillion split seat. The fairing mounted rear-view mirrors with integrated front blinkers give the motorcycle a clean look. While we cannot point from here, we really hope that Bezzi has retained the asymmetrical headlight design which defines the styling of the BMW Motorrad motorcycles. It even features the BMW HP4 Race inspired graphics.

These are just digital renders and we may not see any of these products turning into reality unless someone decides to create custom body panels for the G310. Meanwhile, we’re still awaiting the arrival of the BMW G310R on Indian shores.

You can check out more designs by Oberdan Bezzi on his blog, Motosketches