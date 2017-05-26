BMW Motorrad Concept Link Unveiled : Details, Images And Features

The BMW Group presented its vision of zero-emission urban mobility on two wheels with the BMW Motorrad Concept Link. Inspired by the BMW Motorrad Vision Next 100, the design study unites digital connectivity with the demands of urban mobility on two wheels.

The low-slung, stretched body and the flat seat combined with the diagonally rising front section are aimed to create a modern yet distinctive silhouette. The front trim in Liquid Metal Titanium contrasts with the semi-matt black body. The colours are oriented diagonally which underlines the dynamic potential of the BMW Motorrad Concept Link.

The BMW Motorrad Concept Link is aimed to meet the requirements of modern urban mobility with fast acceleration and easy handling. Due to its low overall height, getting on is easy from the side or even from the back. A reverse gear ensures that it is easy to manoeuvre, making it ideal to park in tight city spaces.

The seat bench can be adjusted lengthwise to suit every preference. The proportions also make room for new storage space. In the centre section, underneath the seat bench, a luggage compartment offers storage opportunities. The rider can access using a sliding door.

A large matt black area, the technical heart, shapes the core of the concept. It stretches from the front to the rear, and in addition to the tyres and front lights, also integrating the drive unit and the suspension elements. The two LEC front lights are characterised by minimalist design.

The contours of the side panels framing the dark core of the vehicle, are aimed to optimise aerodynamics and also provide protection against wind and weather. The sides of the wheels are completely covered, underscoring the contemporary overall visual appeal.

The BMW Motorrad Concept Link also showcases the technology used as part of the design package. The side panels, instead of covering the side section at the rear, stretch across the vehicles side like little wings allowing views of the technical elements like drive unit, cooling ribs, single-sided swing arm, spring strut and tooth belt. The rear lights have been integrated into the rear side panels in the form of two C-shaped light elements.

The BMW Motorrad Concept Link interprets the connection between rider, vehicle and the environment for urban use. It keeps the rider connected while riding, thereby expanding his mobile world by providing him with new opportunities. The Concept vehicle knows what’s in the rider’s calendar and therefore his next destinations.

The classic instrument cluster has been dropped and speed, navigation and battery information is projected onto the windshield directly into the rider’s field of vision. Secondary information is displayed on the large-surface panel which is located below the handlebars. The touch sensitive surface of the large-size panel displays and controls extensive infotainment, connectivity and routing information. Freely programmable, touch-enabled buttons on the handlebars allow the rider to access preferred and frequently used functions without having to remove his hands from the handlebars.

On the BMW Motorrad Concept Link, the rider equipment is also connected to the vehicle. To highlight this connection, a motion on the arm of the jacket opens and closes the sliding door of the luggage compartment.

With the combination of the emission-free, dynamic drive, a new design language, connectivity and fashionable yet functional rider equipment, the BMW Motorrad Concept Link embodies BMW Motorrad’s understanding of the future of urban mobility.