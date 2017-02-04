Enter your details to create an acount
R15-vs-gixxer-sf-vs-cbr150r-750x380

Yamaha YZF-R15 vs Honda CBR150R vs Suzuki Gixxer SF : Tech Spec Comparo

Suvil Susvirkar By Suvil Susvirkar February 4, 2017

Yamaha recently unveiled the latest iteration of its YZF-R15 155cc performance motorcycle. The motorcycle is yet to arrive on Indian shores but we expect to hear more on that front in a few weeks. The new 2017 YZF-R15 features a sharper design, slightly increased displacement and new hardware such as LED headlight and upside down telescopic suspension upfront. It packs quite some fire power too, churning out a healthy 19.3 PS of power and 14.7 Nm of torque from its new 155.1 cc liquid cooled single-cylinder engine.

Yamaha-R15-V-3.0-4

While we are yet to ride the motorcycle, we decided to compare its technical specifications with some of the existing, fully faired motorcycles in the 150cc segment. Here’s what the table looks like.

Yamaha-R15-V-3.0-4

ModelYamaha YZF-R15 V3Suzuki Gixxer SFHonda CBR150R
Engine
TypeLiquid Cooled 4-stroke, Single-Cylinder SOHCAir Cooled 4-stroke, Single-Cylinder SOHCLiquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, Single-Cylinder SI Engine
Displacement155.1 cc154.9 cc149.4 cc
Bore x Stroke58.0 x 58.7 mm56.0 x 62.9 mm63.5 x 47.2 mm
Compression Ratio11.6: 1NA11:1
Maximum Power @ RPM19.3 PS @ 10,000 rpm14.8 PS @ 8,000 rpm18.5 PS @ 10,500 rpm
Maximum Torque @ RPM14.7 Nm @ 8,500 rpm14 Nm @ 6,000 rpm12.66 Nm @ 8,500 rpm
Transmission6-Speed5-Speed6-Speed
Dimensions
Length1,990 mm2,050 mm2,000 mm
Width725 mm785 mm825 mm
Height1,135 mm1,085 mm1,120 mm
Wheelbase1,325 mm1,330 mm1,305 mm
Ground Clearance155 mm160 mm190 mm
Seat Height815 mm780 mm795 mm
Kerb Mass137 kg139 kg138 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity11 litre12 litre13 litre
Brakes and Tyres
Front Brake282 mm Single Disc266 mm Single Disc276 mm Single Disc
Rear Brake240 mm Single Disc240 mm Single Disc276 mm Single Disc
Front Tyre100/80-17 M/C 52P100/80 – 17100/80-17
Rear Tyre140/70-17 M/C 66S140/60R – 17130/70-17
Price (Ex-showroom Delhi)INR 1.25-1.30 lakh (Expected)INR 1,03,785 (OTR Delhi)INR 1,23,957

Yamaha-R15-V-3.0-4 Suzuki-Gixxer-155-and-Gixxer-SF-Auto-Expo-2016-6

Visually, the new 2017 Yamaha YZF-R15 looks absolutely stunning and the new hardware add to the charm of the motorcycle. The new YZF-R1 inspired design, LED headlight and the upside down suspension make it one of the most advanced and desirable motorcycles in the 150cc segment. The Suzuki Gixxer SF too looks pretty good too and that engine is an absolute delight. The CBR150R puts out some impressive numbers in terms of performance too but the design feels slightly dated. We really hope Honda brings the dual headlight design soon.

Yamaha-R15-V-3.0-4 Suzuki-Gixxer-155-and-Gixxer-SF-Auto-Expo-2016-6 Honda-CBR150R-RevFest-2015-5

Mechanically, the new YZF-R15 packs in the most powerful engine (19.3 PS @ 10,000 rpm), closely followed by the CBR150R (18.5 PS @ 10,500 rpm). The Gixxer SF does trail a bit with its 14.8PS of output, however, it scores well in the torque department, delivering 14 Nm of twist @ 6,000 rpm, just 0.7 Nm lower than the new YZF-R15. The CBR150R, on the other hand, puts out 12.66 Nm @ 8,500 revs.

Pricing is a crucial factor and we really hope Yamaha prices the new YZF-R15 competitively. What do you have to add to this comparison? Share your views with us through the comments section below.

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

