Yamaha YZF-R15 vs Honda CBR150R vs Suzuki Gixxer SF : Tech Spec Comparo

Yamaha recently unveiled the latest iteration of its YZF-R15 155cc performance motorcycle. The motorcycle is yet to arrive on Indian shores but we expect to hear more on that front in a few weeks. The new 2017 YZF-R15 features a sharper design, slightly increased displacement and new hardware such as LED headlight and upside down telescopic suspension upfront. It packs quite some fire power too, churning out a healthy 19.3 PS of power and 14.7 Nm of torque from its new 155.1 cc liquid cooled single-cylinder engine.

While we are yet to ride the motorcycle, we decided to compare its technical specifications with some of the existing, fully faired motorcycles in the 150cc segment. Here’s what the table looks like.

Model Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 Suzuki Gixxer SF Honda CBR150R Engine Type Liquid Cooled 4-stroke, Single-Cylinder SOHC Air Cooled 4-stroke, Single-Cylinder SOHC Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, Single-Cylinder SI Engine Displacement 155.1 cc 154.9 cc 149.4 cc Bore x Stroke 58.0 x 58.7 mm 56.0 x 62.9 mm 63.5 x 47.2 mm Compression Ratio 11.6: 1 NA 11:1 Maximum Power @ RPM 19.3 PS @ 10,000 rpm 14.8 PS @ 8,000 rpm 18.5 PS @ 10,500 rpm Maximum Torque @ RPM 14.7 Nm @ 8,500 rpm 14 Nm @ 6,000 rpm 12.66 Nm @ 8,500 rpm Transmission 6-Speed 5-Speed 6-Speed Dimensions Length 1,990 mm 2,050 mm 2,000 mm Width 725 mm 785 mm 825 mm Height 1,135 mm 1,085 mm 1,120 mm Wheelbase 1,325 mm 1,330 mm 1,305 mm Ground Clearance 155 mm 160 mm 190 mm Seat Height 815 mm 780 mm 795 mm Kerb Mass 137 kg 139 kg 138 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 11 litre 12 litre 13 litre Brakes and Tyres Front Brake 282 mm Single Disc 266 mm Single Disc 276 mm Single Disc Rear Brake 240 mm Single Disc 240 mm Single Disc 276 mm Single Disc Front Tyre 100/80-17 M/C 52P 100/80 – 17 100/80-17 Rear Tyre 140/70-17 M/C 66S 140/60R – 17 130/70-17 Price (Ex-showroom Delhi) INR 1.25-1.30 lakh (Expected) INR 1,03,785 (OTR Delhi) INR 1,23,957

Visually, the new 2017 Yamaha YZF-R15 looks absolutely stunning and the new hardware add to the charm of the motorcycle. The new YZF-R1 inspired design, LED headlight and the upside down suspension make it one of the most advanced and desirable motorcycles in the 150cc segment. The Suzuki Gixxer SF too looks pretty good too and that engine is an absolute delight. The CBR150R puts out some impressive numbers in terms of performance too but the design feels slightly dated. We really hope Honda brings the dual headlight design soon.

Mechanically, the new YZF-R15 packs in the most powerful engine (19.3 PS @ 10,000 rpm), closely followed by the CBR150R (18.5 PS @ 10,500 rpm). The Gixxer SF does trail a bit with its 14.8PS of output, however, it scores well in the torque department, delivering 14 Nm of twist @ 6,000 rpm, just 0.7 Nm lower than the new YZF-R15. The CBR150R, on the other hand, puts out 12.66 Nm @ 8,500 revs.

Pricing is a crucial factor and we really hope Yamaha prices the new YZF-R15 competitively. What do you have to add to this comparison? Share your views with us through the comments section below.