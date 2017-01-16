Sony XAV-X100 With Android Auto and Apple CarPlay launched at INR 26,990

Sony India launched the XAV- AX100 in-car audio system at INR 26,990. The XAV-AX100 enables driving and aids to navigate, communicate and play music from your phone with intelligent voice control or touch panel control. All this is possible through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (Navigation is not enabled for CarPlay in India yet) which makes it easier than ever to use a smartphone on road.

Android Auto for the Sony XAV-X100 extends the Android platform into the car in a way that’s built for driving. With a simple interface and new voice actions, it’s designed to reduce distraction so you can stay focused on the road.

The Apple CarPlay feature in the Sony XAV-X100 allows one to use the smartphone whilst staying focused on the road, letting one access Apple Music, make phone calls, and send messages all through the touchscreen, or vocally with Siri.

The audio quality with the Sony XAV-X100 is supported by the 55 watts x 4 Dynamic Reality Amp 2 and extra bass low boost circuitry which overcomes engine noise. The model comes with rear USB and rear camera input for easy parking. It also has Bluetooth connectivity and is supplied with external mic. The 3-pre out connectivity allows system expandability to connect external amplifiers with a wide range of speaker connections, allowing sound enthusiasts to build their own system.

The Sony technology in the Dynamic Stage Organizer (DSO) compliments the features of the model, overcoming the acoustic disadvantage of front-door mounted, full-range speakers which could sound muddy or unclear. The DSO is said to adjust the signal creating the illusion of dash-mounted virtual speakers to provide an enhanced sound experience.

According to the company, the model offers clear and responsive touchscreen thereby creating a simple and safe user interface. Its touch operation and visibility help during late night drives and glaring sunshine.