Volkswagen Inaugurates A New Dealership In Hyderabad

Yesterday, Europe’s largest car manufacturer, Volkswagen, inaugurated a new 2S (Sales and Service) Dealership in Hyderabad. This new dealership will not only help Volkswagen increase the number of its touchpoints across India but will also help the brand inch closer to it’s India Project 2.0. The new VW dealership is situated in the IT and corporate hub of Hyderabad and will comprise of a 5-car display. With this new facility, PPS Motors now covers the entire region of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with over eight touchpoints. The 2S facility will also include a bunch of professionally trained and technically proficient sales and service consultants, who will assist customers with their purchase requirements.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Through, Volkswagen Hi-Tech City, we aim to enhance our reach and accessibility in high potential markets of India. Furthermore, offer a comprehensive suite of sales and services along with a holistic car buying experience to all our prospective customers. With the inauguration of this new facility, we shall continue to provide globally renowned standards of safety, build quality and a fun-to-drive experience.”

Commenting on the inauguration of the new dealership in Hyderabad, Mr Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to increase our foothold in a market like Hyderabad, which is growing tremendously in terms of business and the affinity towards premium mobility. With the inauguration of our facility in Hi-Tech City, we are accessible to informed and corporate customers that resonate with Volkswagen and German engineering.”

In other news, Volkswagen India recently launched its 20th Corporate Business Centre in Hyderabad, fulfilling its promise of establishing over 20 Centres by the end of 2019. As over the last year, Corporate Business Centres have contributed to over 40% of the business and have tremendously grown in serving customized offerings to customers. A Corporate Business Centre, also known as CBC, includes a dedicated team of professionals present at select dealerships and service outlets that provide tailor-made services to corporate customers across different sectors. Stay tuned to know more about Volkswagen’s India Project 2.0 accomplishments!