Expect These Cars To Be Launched In Sep’21

The month of September is going to keep us busy with exciting car launches. With the lockdown being lifted, manufacturers are back to getting their new products out in the market. The deliveries have started gaining some speed and with recent test mules and news we can see a decent number of launches ahead of us, we have compiled a list to make it easier for you.

Tata HBX

HBX or Hornbill is the micro SUV offering from Tata that we have seen in various camouflaged test mules and now it is expected to launch in September. HBX is likely to get the same engine option as the Altroz which is the 1.2L which produces 86 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque. This will be mated to a 5-speed manual. There is a possibility of having a 1.2L turbo-petrol unit as well. HBX is one of those cars which the Indian automotive sector is eagerly waiting for.

Tata Tigor CNG & Tata Tiago CNG

We have compiled a separate list for upcoming CNG cars in the future, do check it out. Talking about these two cars, they are expected to launch in September, their respective ICE counterparts were launched as a BS6 version recently and now Tata is all set to launch the CNG versions. Tiago is a hatchback offering from Tata and Tigor is its compact sedan sibling.

Volkswagen Tiguan

The Volkswagen Tiguan is all set to make a comeback in India under the brand’s Project 2.0. It will be available alongside its elder sibling, the Allspace and is expected to be launched sometime later in 2021. It will be built on the same MQB platform and the biggest update to the Tiguan will be a new face that it has got courtesy of the matrix LED headlamps and DRLs, redesigned bumper, new grille and fog lamps. 18-inch wheel will also be added. Under the hood, Volkswagen will swap the diesel powertrain with a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine making 184bhp and 300Nm of torque coupled with paddle shifters and a seven-speed DSG and VW’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive setup.

Maruti Swift CNG & Maruti Swift Dzire CNG

Maruti Swift CNG and Dzire CNG are two upcoming launches that are expected in September. We have seen test mules with the CNG testing kit and now the lunch dates are nearing. If you are looking for an economical car then you should surely go for this. The shift from petrol to CNG is stated to be economical and nature friendly. The engine option for both the model will be same, a 1.2L four-cylinder engine that produces 90hp and 113Nm of torque, but expect a decent power drop.

Maruti Celerio Facelift

Maruti Celerio is one of the top-selling cars for Maruti Suzuki and now they are all ready to launch a facelift. The facelift tag is justified as we have seen in the camouflaged shots that the front has received major changes and also the rear. As far as the exterior is concerned, the new Celerio will have a new grille, sleeker headlamps, revised fog lamps, redesigned bumper, new alloys, a wraparound LED taillights. Electronically adjustable ORVMs. The new features that are expected to come are the steering mounted controls, multi-information display, keyless entry. The entertainment section will not lack behind as there will Maruti Suzuki’s SmartPlay with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Under the hood, it will have the same BS6 compliant 1.0L three-cylinder K10B petrol engine. This engine gives out 66 bhp and 90 Nm torque. There are rumours that the car will get a 1.2L petrol engine from the Wagon R which gives out 82 bhp of max power and 113 Nm of max torque.