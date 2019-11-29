VIDEO: The 2020 TVS Apache 4V Series Look Stunning In Their Latest TVC

Just a couple of days ago, TVS introduced the new 2020 models of the popular Apache series. This newly updated range includes the RTR 200 4V and RTR 160 4V motorcycles. Both these bikes now get BS-VI compliant engines and a bunch of cosmetic and technological updates. So, to promote the newly launched bikes in the market, TVS has launched a funky new commercial. Check it out here:

Talking about the newly launched bikes, the 2020 Apache RTR 160 4V is now fitted with a BS-VI compliant 159.7cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine, that churns out around 16.02 PS of maximum power at 8,250 RPM and 14.12 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 RPM. This engine is then mated to a 5-speed super-slick gearbox that offers a precise and powerful riding experience. On the other hand, the 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by an advanced 197.75cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine which produces around 20.5 PS of maximum power at 8,500 RPM and 16.8 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM, and all this power is then sent to the rear wheel via a 5-speed gearbox.

In terms of features, both the motorcycles now come fitted with first-in-class high-performance radial rear tyre for enhanced stability and ride quality, a new Race Tuned-Fuel injection ‘RT-Fi’ technology to ensure an enjoyable racing experience in all driving conditions and a new segment-first feature called GTT – (Glide Through Traffic) to help manoeuvre during low-speed traffic. Apart from all this, the new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V also gets other advanced features like the SmartXonnect technology, Dual-Channel ABS with RLP (Rear wheel Lift-off Protection) control and the RT-Slipper Clutch.

Prices for the new 2020 RTR 160 4V start from INR 99,950 (ex-showroom, India) for the drum brake variant and go up to INR 1,03,000 (ex-showroom, India) for the top-spec disc variant. While the new 2020 RTR 200 4V is priced at INR 1,24,000 (ex-showroom, India). Also, the bookings for these bikes have already begun. Stay tuned for more updates about TVS’ new upcoming BS-VI lineup of two-wheelers!