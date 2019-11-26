TVS Launches The New 2020 Apache RTR 160 And Apache RTR 200 With BS-VI Compliant Engines

Today, TVS Motor Company, introduced the 2020 range of the popular Apache series of motorcycles. The newly updated range includes the RTR 200 4V and RTR 160 4V motorcycles. Apart from a few cosmetic upgrades, these new bikes get a bunch of technologically advanced features and all-new BS-VI compliant engines. Prices for the 2020 RTR 160 4V start from INR 99,950 (ex-showroom, India) for the drum brake variant and go up to INR 1,03,000 (ex-showroom, India) for the top-spec disc variant. While the new 2020 RTR 200 4V is priced at INR 1,24,000 (ex-showroom, India). The bookings for these bikes will begin today!

In terms of design upgrades, the new TVS Apache RTR 4V motorcycles get attractive new race graphics along with an all-new LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps. Also, the 2020 range of Apache series is enabled with Race Tuned-Fuel injection ‘RT-Fi’ technology which is specially designed to ensure an enjoyable racing experience in all driving condition throughout the engine’s life. This revolutionary technology provides consistent power delivery, improved fuel economy and lower emissions. The 2020 Apache range also features a new segment-first feature called GTT – (Glide Through Traffic) which helps during low-speed urban riding.

Mechanically, the new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by an advanced 197.75cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine which produces 20.5 PS of maximum power at 8,500 RPM and 16.8 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM. All this power is sent to the rear wheel via a 5-speed gearbox. Some of the other advanced features include the recently launched SmartXonnect technology, Dual-Channel ABS with RLP (Rear wheel Lift-off Protection) control and RT-Slipper Clutch. Also, both the motorcycles now come fitted with first-in-class high-performance radial rear tyre for enhanced stability and ride quality. The new 2020 RTR 200 4V series will now be available in 2 colours: Gloss Black and Pearl White.

On the other hand, the Apache RTR 160 4V is fitted with a 159.7cc, single-cylinder oil-cooled engine, that churns out around 16.02 PS of maximum power at 8,250 RPM and 14.12 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 RPM. This engine is also mated to a 5-speed super-slick gearbox that offers a precise and powerful riding experience. The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 4V series will also come fitted with many exciting features like innovative ‘feather touch’ start, wave bite ignition key and all-new aerodynamic claw mirrors. Along with these features, both the RTRs will continue to have their sporty exhaust notes. The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series will be available in 3 paint schemes: Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black.

Commenting on the same, Mr Meghashyam Dighole, Head – (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company said, “We are delighted to introduce the 2020 range of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS-VI motorcycles. These motorcycles are a testament of our commitment towards delighting Apache customers with true racing experience. The 2020 range of Apache RTR series offers an array of premium features enabled by cutting edge technology and will transform performance biking. This marks the commencement of the transition of our vehicles to the BS-VI norms.”