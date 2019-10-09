Tata Motors Launches The Extended Range Tigor EV; Prices Start From INR 9.44 Lakh

Today, one of India’s largest car manufacturers, Tata Motors, announced the launch of the extended range Tigor EV Sedan, that now gets an ARAI certified range of 213 kms. The new extended range Tigor EV will now be available in 3 variants: XE+, XM+ and XT+. All these variants will be available for both, fleet and personal segment customers. The new Tigor EV offers an enhanced driving range, low cost of ownership, improved connectivity, comfort of a sedan and zero emissions, while also qualifying for a FAME II incentive. The new Tata Tigor EV will now be available across 30 cities in India, while the prices will start at INR 9.44 lakh, (ex-showroom Delhi), after deducting Government subsidies.

Talking about features, the Tigor EV gets a bunch of stylish and advanced features such as 2 driving modes (Drive and Sport), signature EV decals, a premium front grille, stylish alloys, a shark-fin antenna, a high-mounted stop lamp, classic black and grey interior, Harman speaker system, single-speed transmission, height adjustable seat, superior seat fabric, a battery cooling system specially designed to ensure consistent performance even in extreme ambient temperature conditions and 2 charging ports (fast-charging and slow-charging) for the new 21.5 kWh battery pack, which offers a significantly longer range. Additionally, the vehicle is also equipped with dual front airbags and an anti-lock braking system (ABS) as standard safety features.

Powering the Tigor EV is a 72V, 3-Phase AC induction motor. This motor gives a power output of 41 PS and 105 Nm of peak torque. While the figures may sound quite low, the electric motors still produce plenty of initial torque, making them quite quick despite having low power figures. The Tigor EV takes 12 seconds to reach 60 kmph from a standstill and has a top speed of 80 kmph. The new long-range Tigor EV now gets a 21.5 kWh battery pack which can offer a range of 213 kms. Charging the car up to 80% will take around 6 – 8 hours with a normal charger and 1.5 – 2 hours if done with a fast charger. The Tigor EV also comes with an inbuilt warranty of 3 years or 1,25,000 kms, whichever is earlier.

Speaking on the launch of this new variant, Mr Ashesh Dhar, Head – Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Electric Vehicle Business, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Tigor EV Extended Range model aptly addresses the requirements of longer-range applications and also provides higher revenue earning potential for our commercial customers. This new version builds on the success of the award-winning Tigor EV, which is already deployed with several fleets and Government customers. This launch reinforces our commitment to sustainable mobility solutions in India.”