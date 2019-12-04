Tata Altroz: Top-3 Highlights

Just yesterday, one of India’s largest carmakers, Tata Motors, unveiled its first premium hatchback – Altroz, for the Indian market. This new car is set to take on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz and the newly launched Toyota Glanza in the premium hatchback segment, which is why Tata has equipped it with many segment-first features and new BS-VI compliant engines. Let’s have a look at the top-3 highlights of the car:

BS-VI Compliant Engine options

The new Altroz is available with 2 BS-VI compliant engine options: a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. The 1.2-litre petrol engine will produce over 86 HP at 6,000 rpm and about 113 Nm of peak torque at 3,300 rpm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine will produce over 90 HP at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. Both these engines will then be paired with 5-speed manual gearboxes.

Segment-first features

In terms of segment-first features, the Altroz gets a flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lighting, part-digital instrument cluster, a powered tailgate, fast mobile charging, 90-degree opening doors and a smart idle start-stop system.

Variants and Colour Options

The Altroz will be available in 9 variants and 5 colour options. The list of variants includes: XE, XE Rythm, XM, XM Rythm, XM Style, XT, XT Urban, XZ, and XZ (O). All the available colour options are: Avenue White, Skyline Silver, Downtown Red, Highstreet Gold and Midtown Grey.

Recently, Tata Motors also announced the launch of a new AI-powered service called the ‘Tata Altroz Voice BoT’. Tata was able to create this new personalized and interactive voice experience with the help of Google. The main aim of the Voice Bot is to help customers know more about the car and solve all their doubts about it. Prices for the Tata Altroz haven’t been revealed yet, but the car is expected to cost anywhere between INR 6-8 Lakh (ex-showroom, India). The bookings have already begun and the deliveries are expected to commence by the end of January 2020. Stay tuned to know more about Tata’s upcoming cars!