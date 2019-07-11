SCOOP: Special Edition Suzuki Access 125 Spotted In A New Matte Red Colour

Just like every year, Suzuki will be launching the special/limited edition of the new Access 125 with a few cosmetic upgrades such as a new Matte Red paint scheme. Currently, the Special Edition Access 125 is available in 3 captivating colours: Metallic Matte Black, Pearl Mirage White and Metallic Sonic Silver. The 2019 Suzuki Access 125 special edition was recently spotted by Rishabh Gupta at a dealership and is expected to launch soon. Since the top-variant of the standard edition of the Access 125 retails at INR 61,858 (ex-showroom, Mumbai), expect the special edition to go on sale at around INR 63,000 to 65,000 (ex-showroom, Mumbai)

The 2019 Special Edition Access 125 appears to have many distinctive new features when compared to its standard version. The limited-edition variant gets a set of matte black alloys, chrome rearview mirrors, a retro-styled Beige Letherette seat, front disc brake as standard, a special edition emblem and an all-new matte red paint scheme. Apart from these features, the scooter also carries forward various standard features such as the recently introduced CBS (Combi-braking system), a DC socket to charge your phone, a front storage pocket, dual-luggage hooks, chrome muffler cover, chrome headlamp, semi-digital tachometer and Suzuki’s easy start system.

Mechanically speaking, the 2019 special edition Access 125 will get the same 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled 124cc engine which can produce about 8.7 PS of power at 7,000 rpm and around 10.2 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine of this scooter is paired to a CVT transmission and it gets a carburettor fuel system. The fuel tank capacity of the Access 125 stands at 5.6-litres and the scooter weighs in at about 101 kgs (kerb weight). Both the tyres are tubeless, while the rims are black alloys and are also fitted with a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. The suspension duties will be handled by a telescopic front fork and a rear swing-arm for additional comfort and a smooth ride.