2019 Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition Launched, Priced At INR 61,788

Just like every year, Suzuki has launched a refreshed version of the Special Edition Access 125 with a few changes, which also includes a new Matte Red paint scheme. Suzuki’s best-selling scooter is already available in 3 engaging colours: Metallic Matte Black, Pearl Mirage White and Metallic Sonic Silver. The scooter now also offers a host of new features, making it appealing and desiring for the consumers. The 2019 special edition is based on the disc brake variant of the Access 125 scooter and gets a price tag of INR 61,788 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The list of new features includes a ‘Special Edition’ logo, a brand new Metallic Matte Bordeaux colour, all-black alloy wheels, Beige-coloured leatherette seat and a set of round shaped chrome mirrors to make the rider stand apart in the crowd. The scooter also offers a standard DC socket to conveniently charge mobile phones and other small electronics while commuting. For a comfortable riding posture and utility purpose, the Suzuki Access 125 SE also comes with a long seat, an enlarged floorboard, large under-seat storage space and a convenient front pocket which is perfect to carry small items. The scooter also offers dynamic road presence and a sporty look, thanks to the chrome-plated finishings, stylish AHO (Automatic Headlamp On) headlights, a digital meter and a finely designed bodywork that is appealing to all age groups.

Mechanically, the Suzuki Access 125 SE is equipped with an all-aluminium 4 stroke, single-cylinder, 124cc engine which can produce 8.7 PS of power at 7,000 rpm and about 10.2 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine is powered by the cutting edge SEP technology allowing a hassle-free ride. For a convenient riding experience, the scooter is also fitted with Suzuki’s one-push Easy Start System and comes with a central locking system and a unique safety shutter as an inbuilt security system.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Suzuki Access 125 continues to enjoy the title of the bestselling scooter in its segment in the country, and now we are glad to bring a renewed Special Edition to celebrate the spirit of our riders. The much-loved family scooter offers better mileage without compromising on power, performance and style. Access 125 is a major contributor in Suzuki’s India growth story and we are committed to making it even better to resonate the love received from the customer.”