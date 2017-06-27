One-Off Aston Martin DB11 Boasts Elements From Q by Aston Martin – Commission

To celebrate its Official Automotive Partnership with the Henley Royal Regatta, Aston Martin has created a very special DB11. The specification of this one-off Henley Regatta DB11 was chosen by the Aston Martin Design Team. It features a raft of recently launched Q by Aston Martin Collection options including some bespoke elements by Q by Aston Martin – Commission.

Starting with the exterior paintwork, the Henley Royal Regatta DB11 is finished in Diavolo Red combined with Satin Scintilla Silver roof and roof strakes available from Q by Aston Martin – Commission. Carbon Fibre features extensively on the exterior, with both the Carbon Fibre Body Pack (front splitter, side sills and rear diffuser) and Carbon Fibre Exterior Pack (Side Strakes, Hood Blades and Mirror Caps) selected from the Q by Aston Martin – Collection range, then treated to a distinctive satin finish.

Also Read – All-Electric Aston Martin RapidE To Enter Production In 2019

A set of 20-inch Gloss Black Directional wheels with diamond turned faces and a smoked finish (again from Q by Aston Martin – Commission) plus Carbon Fibre Exhaust finishers, Smoked Tail Lights, Exterior Black Pack and Carbon Fibre Wings Badge complete the exterior’s dark detailing aesthetic.

Inside, the Aston Martin Design Team elected for a scheme that reverses the exterior colours, with extensive use of Metallic Black leather and a Q by Aston Martin Trim Split that introduces flashes of Chancellor Red leather on the seats and door panels. Chancellor Red contrast stitching unites the two upholstery hues and highlights the meticulous craftsmanship that defines Aston Martin interiors. Swathes of Obsidian Black Alcantara are used on the headlining and cantrails, while a Shadow Chrome Jewellery pack adds another sleek and subtle layer of detailing.

The 2017 Henley Royal Regatta will take place from Wednesday 28 June to Sunday 02 July.