Home Supercars, Exotics and Luxury Cars One-Off Aston Martin DB11 Boasts Elements From Q by Aston Martin – Commission
One-Off Aston Martin DB11 Boasts Elements From Q by Aston Martin – Commission

One-Off Aston Martin DB11 Boasts Elements From Q by Aston Martin – Commission

By Suvil SusvirkarJune 27, 2017

To celebrate its Official Automotive Partnership with the Henley Royal Regatta, Aston Martin has created a very special DB11. The specification of this one-off Henley Regatta DB11 was chosen by the Aston Martin Design Team. It features a raft of recently launched Q by Aston Martin Collection options including some bespoke elements by Q by Aston Martin – Commission.

June 27, 2017-Henley-Regatta-Q-by-Aston-Martin-Special-Edition-DB11-4-600x400.jpg

Starting with the exterior paintwork, the Henley Royal Regatta DB11 is finished in Diavolo Red combined with Satin Scintilla Silver roof and roof strakes available from Q by Aston Martin – Commission. Carbon Fibre features extensively on the exterior, with both the Carbon Fibre Body Pack (front splitter, side sills and rear diffuser) and Carbon Fibre Exterior Pack (Side Strakes, Hood Blades and Mirror Caps) selected from the Q by Aston Martin – Collection range, then treated to a distinctive satin finish.

Also Read – All-Electric Aston Martin RapidE To Enter Production In 2019

June 27, 2017-Henley-Regatta-Q-by-Aston-Martin-Special-Edition-DB11-5-600x400.jpg

A set of 20-inch Gloss Black Directional wheels with diamond turned faces and a smoked finish (again from Q by Aston Martin – Commission) plus Carbon Fibre Exhaust finishers, Smoked Tail Lights, Exterior Black Pack and Carbon Fibre Wings Badge complete the exterior’s dark detailing aesthetic.

June 27, 2017-Henley-Regatta-Q-by-Aston-Martin-Special-Edition-DB11-3-600x400.jpg

Inside, the Aston Martin Design Team elected for a scheme that reverses the exterior colours, with extensive use of Metallic Black leather and a Q by Aston Martin Trim Split that introduces flashes of Chancellor Red leather on the seats and door panels. Chancellor Red contrast stitching unites the two upholstery hues and highlights the meticulous craftsmanship that defines Aston Martin interiors. Swathes of Obsidian Black Alcantara are used on the headlining and cantrails, while a Shadow Chrome Jewellery pack adds another sleek and subtle layer of detailing.

June 27, 2017-Henley-Regatta-Q-by-Aston-Martin-Special-Edition-DB11-9-600x400.jpg

The 2017 Henley Royal Regatta will take place from Wednesday 28 June to Sunday 02 July.

Here is the detailed image gallery:

Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

Royal Enfield Continental GT – Surf Racer - Image Gallery

Hyundai Kona Iron Man Special Edition - Image Gallery

Lamborghini Centenario Roadster - Image Gallery

Royal Enfield Gentleman Brat - Image Gallery