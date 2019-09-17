KTM Duke 790 To Be Launched In India On September 23rd

A much-awaited motorcycle in India, the KTM Duke 790 is ready for its official launch which will happen on the 23rd of September, 2019. What will become the brand’s flagship product for India, the motorcycle will be available in limited numbers and select KTM dealerships have already begun accepting bookings. The Duke 790 is expected to carry an ex-showroom price tag of INR 8.5 lakh.

The India-spec model was spotted wearing a saree guard recently, while the rest of the bike is identical to the international-spec machine. The brochure for the India-spec Duke 790 confirms just that as it will be powered by a 799 cc, 8-valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which is tuned to generate 105 hp of peak power at 9,000 rpm, 87 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm and has been paired with a 6-speed gearbox. With a dry weight of a mere 169 kg, this surely is the lightest motorcycle in its segment.

The KTM Duke 790 will also come fitted with a cable operated PASC slipper clutch. The power sent to the rear wheel is governed by a motorcycle traction control system which uses a number of sensors, measuring the lean angle of the bike and fine-tunes the power delivery to the rear wheel. The MTC system will also come with a track mode, to offer skilled riders the maximum thrill. A ride-by-wire throttle system allows for selecting from four riding modes – Sport, Street, Rain and Track. Other electronic aids on offer are the KTM Quickshifter plus which works in both directions and Moto Slip Regulation which prevents the rear wheel from locking up under any circumstance. However, experienced riders can choose to use the supermoto mode, which will disengage the MSR, allowing the rider to have some fun with the bike.

Also Read: KTM Duke 790 – 5 Unique Features

Hardware on the KTM Duke 790 will also include full-LED lighting (headlight, taillight and blinkers), a TFT instrument console and Bluetooth connectivity to manage functions like music and calls through the switchgear. The suspension setup includes an adjustable monoshock at the back and non-adjustable, 43 mm inverted forks up front – both sourced from WP.