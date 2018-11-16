The Jawa V/S the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Can the Jawa Mute the Thump?

If you are looking for a cruiser which from a brand which has a very long history, a brand that is an icon in itself and a brand that can sell bikes by its name alone, you would go get yourself a Royal Enfield. That was because until now, there was no other brand like this catering to the sub 400 cc segment. Yesterday we saw the re-launch of another such brand, Jawa motorcycles, so now you have 2 options to choose from. What will it be? The new Jawa or the Royal Enfield Classic 350? That is a tough choice to make now. Although we are yet to drive the Jawa, we compare the two bikes on paper but do expect a proper comparison of the two bikes in the future.

The first thing to compare is the engines. Both bikes use a single cylinder engine, the RE gets a larger 346 cc engine which is good for 19.8 hp and 28 Nm of torque. The Jawa, on the other hand, uses a 293 cc engine which produces 27 bhp and 28 Nm of torque. Moreover, while the Jawa engine does have cooling fins, it actually is a liquid cooled motor and the RE is an air cooled unit. In terms of power, we have a straight winner here. The suspension setup of both the bikes is quite similar, a telescopic fork in the front and dual gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. In the braking department as well, the Royal Enfield sort of lacks a bit. Both bikes have a disc and drum brake setup but the Jawa offers single-channel ABS as well, which is quite a feature to have.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Has Launched the 650 Twins, Prices Start at INR 2.5 Lakh

However, the RE takes the cake when it comes to pricing, the Jawa costs INR 1,64,000 while the RE 350 Classic is much cheaper at INR 1,16,207 (Both prices are Ex-Showroom). That said, at the end of the day, the bike you select comes down to the brand that makes you feel better. You have to choose between the classic thump of a Classic or the quirky 2-stroke like soundtrack of the Jawa. If you want to own a bike that you have seen on the road for years now or the bike you’ve heard your grandparents and parents talk about from the past. It is more of an emotional decision to make because both these brands represent much more than bikes, they are here to offer you a lifestyle. In this case, no choice is right or wrong, it is a choice that you have to make. What would your choice be? Let us know in the comments below. Also, do watch the walkaround video of the new Jawa from the launch event.