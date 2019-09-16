Royal Enfield Initiates Beach Cleaning Drive In Mumbai

After successfully completing the 16th edition of the Himalayan Odyssey, Royal Enfield has initiated a beach cleaning drive near the Mahalaxmi temple in Mumbai. To support their journey towards sustainability and a clean and green environment, motorcycling enthusiasts from across Mumbai, came together on Sunday morning to clean the beach, near Mahalaxmi Temple. The Royal Enfield community, along with the support of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gathered more than 150 volunteers to clean the beach and reduce a significant amount of waste and pollution in our ecosystem. As per BMC, these volunteers helped in clearing more than 2.5 metric tonnes, which is almost 2 truckloads of garbage during the activity.

The company had recently implemented a similar type of initiative, on the Himalayan Odyssey ride, which included an almost-zero-plastic usage and safe disposal of all types of waste. Royal Enfield has also adopted dry-wash techniques across all its service centres in Chennai, and are aiming to further spread this effort across all its service centres and showrooms, across India. Staying true to its continued endeavour of ‘leave every place better’, Royal Enfield, will carry on their positive efforts to contribute towards a cleaner and better future.

Apart from these initiatives, Royal Enfield recently launched a more affordable version of the Classic 350. This version is called the Classic 350 S and prices for this bike start from INR 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Currently, the bike is only available in some parts of South India and is expected to be available across the country, by the end of this year. The S version is equipped with single-channel ABS and a rear drum brake, which help in reducing production costs and make the bike more affordable. The other cost-saving features of this bike are; a set of all-black rims, all-black engine block, simple fuel tank stickers, absence of knee pad and black mirror coating.