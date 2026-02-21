2026 Tata Punch EV Variants Explained: Which Trim Gives You the Best Value for Your Money?

Buying an electric car is not only about range numbers or charging time. It is also about what you get for your money, how comfortable daily use feels, and whether the features actually make sense. With the 2026 Punch EV facelift, Tata Motors has tried to address all of this by offering multiple trims with clear differences between them.
The updated Punch EV is available in five trims. Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered Plus. Prices start at Rs 9.69 lakh and go up to Rs 12.59 lakh ex showroom. These are introductory prices and may change later.
There are two battery choices available. A 30 kWh pack and a bigger 40 kWh pack. The smaller battery is restricted to the lower trims, whereas the larger one is offered on the majority of the variants and also has a lifetime battery warranty with unlimited kilometres.
Battery, Range and Charging
The front mounted electric motor is the same with both battery packs.
30 kWh version
- 88 hp and 154 Nm
- Claimed range of around 365 km
40 kWh version
- 129 hp and 154 Nm
- Claimed range of up to 468 km
The smaller battery can be fully charged in approximately 4.5 hours with the help of a 7.2 kW AC charger, and the larger battery requires a little more than 5 hours. Both have the capability of charging between 20 to 80 percent in under half an hour, with DC fast charging.
Colours and Availability
The total amount of colour options is seven, however, not all trims receive all shades.
Smart and Smart Plus
- Supernova Copper
- Bengal Rouge
- Pure Grey
- Pristine White
Adventure adds
- Caramel
Empowered and Empowered Plus also get
- Fearless Yellow
- Empowered Oxide
Variant Breakdown
Smart
This is the entry point. It has six airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, TPMS and rear parking sensors. There is also an automatic climate control, connected car technology, LED DRLs, two drive modes and multi level regenerative braking. It lacks a touchscreen and only features front power windows.
Price: Rs 9.69 lakh
Battery: 30 kWh only
Smart Plus
This trim comes with an 8 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering controls, fast charging USB port and improved interior touches.
With the 40 kWh battery, it also gets a reverse camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold, eco drive mode and larger wheels.
Price: Rs 10.29 lakh for 30 kWh
Rs 10.89 lakh for 40 kWh
Adventure
This variant focuses on driving convenience. It comes with cruise control, push button start, keyless entry, hill descent control and electrically adjustable mirrors. The wheels are bigger and aero optimised.
Price: Rs 11.59 lakh
Battery: 40 kWh
Empowered
This is where the Punch EV starts to feel premium. It receives a 360 degree camera, blind spot monitor, huge 10.25 inch touchscreen, digital driver display, wireless phone connectivity and a Harman Kardon sound system. You also get rain sensing wipers, air purifier, cooled glovebox and alloy wheels.
Price: Rs 12.29 lakh
Battery: 40 kWh
Empowered Plus
The top trim incorporates comfort oriented features. There is a voice operated sunroof, ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, rear armrest, wireless charger, LED headlights and roof rails.
Price: Rs 12.59 lakh
Battery: 40 kWh
Which Variant Makes Sense
Safety is strong across all trims, whereas comfort and tech are evidently concentrated in the two upper ones. If budget allows, the Empowered or Empowered Plus feel the most complete. The price gap between them is small enough to justify the upgrade. The difference between their prices is not so big to avoid the upgrade.
The Smart Plus with the 40 kWh battery has a decent range and features, which is why it is a good balance to buyers who are value-oriented.
Final Word
The 2026 Punch EV facelift is not merely new look or larger battery. The extensive proliferation of variants provides customers with actual option. Whether someone wants a basic electric runabout or a feature rich compact SUV, there is a version that fits without forcing unnecessary compromises.