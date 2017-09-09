UM Renegade Commando Mojave Edition First Ride Review

UM Motorcycles recently extended their product range as they introduced two more cruiser motorcycles to their India portfolio. We got a chance to take the Renegade Commando Classic and the Renegade Commando Mojave Edition out for a spin in Uttarakhand and here are our impressions about the Mojave Edition. You can read all about the Renegade Commando Classic here.

UM Renegade Commando Mojave Edition is essentially a standard UM Renegade Commando but coloured in matte sand brown paint. Moreover, all the chrome bits that you must’ve noticed on the Commando Classic are painted in matte black on the Mojave Edition. It’s even deprived of the 3-D badge on the fuel tank and instead gets a painted Renegade Commando tag – similar to the one seen on the standard Renegade Commando. Side panel dons the Mojave Edition logo and that’s one of the few chrome bits you’d spot on the motorcycle.

While it continues to use the same fascia as the rest of the Renegade Commando series, everything is painted in matte black. There are no highlights on the front fender either and it gets a matte sand brown finish. Windscreen has also been given a miss but we’re sure it can be installed as an accessory. The panel on the fuel tank that houses the instrument console gets a gloss black finish while the faux leather cover that you’d spot on the Renegade Commando Classic has been replaced by green coloured units which features brown outline.

Another noticeable feature from the Renegade Commando Classic is the design on the blinkers, which feature a different texture on the Mojave Edition. The saddle too is slightly different, as the Mojave Edition features two parallel running lines on the seat that run all the way to the pillion backrest. The sidebag too is green coloured and, just like the Renegade Commando Classic, comes as standard. Lastly, the handlebar grips on the Mojave Edition are brown instead of black.

Not only did we face fogging issue on the Mojave Edition, just as we did on the Renegade Commando Classic, the rubber ring around the instrument console wasn’t fit properly either. That, however, was an isolated case and none of the other motorcycles face that defect.

The Renegade Commando Mojave Edition too uses the same engine as the Renegade Commando Classic. So propelling tasks are performed by the same 279.5cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel injected engine that is tuned to produce 25.15 PS of power at 8,500 RPM and 23Nm of peak torque at 7,000 RPM. The power is transferred to the rear wheel with a six-speed transmission. The braking performance and suspension tuning are no different from the Renegade Commando Classic and you can read all about it here.

The only difference between the two is the missing windscreen and that makes a big difference to the comfort levels. The windscreen equipped Renegade Commando Classic was far more comfortable at high speeds and we’d recommend getting the accessory if you intend to go touring with the Mojave Edition.

The overall package, with minimal styling, makes the Mojave a desirable motorcycle. The retro-styling clubbed with the fairly potent 279.5cc engine is a perfect combination for everyday use. The addition of extra storage adds to the utility value and the entire package is available for INR 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) which isn’t a bad deal.

Renegade Commando Mojave Engine Capacity 279.5cc Fuel Supply Electronic Fuel Injection Weight 179 Kg (with 90% fuel* oil) Length & Width 2257mm & 780mm Wheelbase 1545 Min Ground Clearance 200mm Fuel Tank Capacity (Liters) 18 Price (in INR) INR 1.80 lakhs