MG Hector First Drive Review

Last month, British Brand, MG Motor revealed its first car for the Indian market, the Hector. This much-awaited SUV was unveiled on the 15th of May in the city of Mumbai and was launched on the 27th of June 2019. The Hector offers internet connectivity, with next-gen iSMART technology which promises a safe, connected, and fun experience. The Hector rivals the likes of the Tata Harrier and the well-established Jeep Compass. A couple of weeks back, we drove the MG Hector. Read ahead for our in-depth review!

Design and Dimensions

Well, the Hector gets the same unconventional front headlight design like the Tata Harrier and Hyundai Venue. It boasts of the longest body and wheelbase but isn’t the widest or the tallest in its segment. Chrome has been used heavily to give the SUV a premium and bold look. According to us, the design of the Hector is a tad too loud and expressive at some places and certain highlights could have been a bit subtle. The Hector is 4655 mm in length, 1835 mm in width and over 1760 mm tall. The SUV sits around 165 mm to 185 mm above the ground and has a wheelbase of 2750 mm.

How Does It Drive?

Just like the Jeep Compass, the MG Hector is also fitted with a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine that can propel the car from 0-100 in just under 11 seconds. The ARAI claimed fuel-efficiency is about 17.41 kmpl, while in the real world it will provide a fuel efficiency figure of anywhere around 12-15 kmpl. The engine is quite responsive and the power delivery can be felt right from the 1000 rpm mark. Even if you are driving at a slower speed on a higher gear, the engine response at 1000 rpm is quite remarkable. The other positive thing about the engine is that the amount of turbo-lag is well contained. At about 2000 rpm, the turbo is completely active and will provide the right amount of boost.

On the other hand, the engine is slightly noisy and after crossing the 2000 rpm limit, the engine noise will enter the cabin. After the 3500 rpm limit, the performance and power delivery of the Hector starts to fade away slightly. Talking about the gearbox, the 6-speed manual unit is not as smooth when compared to other gearboxes available in the market right now, as there is a certain level of roughness. In terms of gear speeds, the Hector manages to reach 40 kmph in the first gear, around 80 kmph in the second gear and about 122 kmph in the third gear. Overall, the engine is pretty punchy and the steering is also quite precise. The body roll of the SUV is also managed very neatly and the amount of comfort in the front and back is truly good.

Features

The headlight cluster gets a set of high beam and low beam lamps which are placed low while the fog lamps are placed even lower and act as cornering lamps too, while the LED DRLs are placed at the top. They also play the role of turn indicators. However, in the lower variants, the LED projector headlamps are replaced by halogen bulbs. The car also gets a set of roof rails, a shark fin antenna and blacked-out pillars to provide a floating-effect for the roof. The front and rear of the car get a couple of faux skid plates which exist for reasons which spell Style and not underbody protection.

The front and rear of the car, both get parking sensors and parking cameras. Other features include a high mounted stop lamp, rear defogger, a wiper and washer, and a small spoiler to add a premium touch to the Hector’s posterior. The Hector is available in a total of 5 paint schemes: Candy White, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, Burgundy Red and Glaze Red.

Safety

In terms of safety, the Hector is equipped with as many as 6 airbags, whereas the base will offer only 2. In addition to that, the Hector also features ESP (Electronic Stability Programme), disc brakes for all four wheels, ABS+EBD, Brake Assist system, front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera (top variant), Tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX mounts on all variants and Electronic Parking Brake (automatic variants only).

What’s New?

Just like the Hyundai Venue, the Hector is also an internet car, which means it gets a sim-card slot for additional connectivity and convenience. The Hector also gets over 50+ Connected Features and is also offered with a 48V Hybrid system which is one of the most advanced systems in its class. The class-leading interior space, boot space and Panoramic Sunroof add to the extra-rich premium feel of the SUV. The Hector also gets many segment-first features such as a 10.4-inch HD Touchscreen display, a 7-inch digital coloured information cluster, front and rear LED lighting, floating turn indicators, 3-point seat belts for all 5 passengers, a 360 Degree Camera, a Powered tailgate, and 8-colour ambient lighting. Want more? The Hector gets a premium sound system by Infinity, heated ORVMs and a powered co-driver’s seat for extra comfort.

Variants And Engine Options

The MG Hector is available in 4 variants: Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. While the engine choices are a 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced turbodiesel engine producing 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of peak torque, further mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol producing 143 PS of power and 250 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed manual / Dual-clutch gearbox. The petrol engine in the manual variants will also be offered with an optional 48V hybrid system which will charge its batteries during braking and assist the powertrain with an extra 20 Nm of boost when required. In terms of fuel economy, the MG Hector’s petrol variants are rated to return 14 Km/l, while the diesel is rated for 17 km/l.

Prices

Style Super Smart Sharp Petrol MT (INR, ex-showroom, Delhi) 12.18 12.98 – – Petrol Hybrid MT (INR, ex-showroom, Delhi) – 13.58 14.68 15.88 Petrol DCT (INR, ex-showroom, Delhi) – – 15.28 16.78 Diesel MT (INR, ex-showroom, Delhi) 13.18 14.18 15.48 16.88

Verdict

With it’s mouth watering price and fantastic service + buyback offer, the Hector does come across as a great offering in its segment. It’s not the most rewarding car to drive, nor is it the most refined or best looking, but it’s practical, spacious, feature packed and makes for an extraordinarily good deal for the segment it represents. Do take a test drive, it’s a great VFM package.