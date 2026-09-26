Mahindra Thar OG Review: What Has Really Changed?

The highly anticipated 3-door Mahindra Thar update has finally arrived, now sporting the distinct ‘OG’ suffix. While the new moniker might raise a few eyebrows initially, this refresh brings far more substantial upgrades than mere cosmetic tweaks. Having just experienced the all-new Thar OG firsthand, we break down our initial impressions and key takeaways from our first drive.
A wider base and new suspension
The most significant upgrades are hidden beneath the skin. The Thar OG transitions to the M_Glyde 4G platform, which delivers increased width and structural rigidity, alongside a revised rear Pentalink suspension setup featuring a Watts Link, DAVINCI dampers, and Frequency Dependent Damping.
These enhancements translate directly to the driving experience. The SUV displays far better high-speed composure and body control than its predecessor. Additionally, the transition to electric power steering is a major upgrade, drastically reducing steering effort in bumper-to-bumper traffic and tight parking spaces.
More power from the engines
Mahindra has also worked on the powertrains.
- 2.0-litre petrol: 162 PS and 330 Nm
- 2.2-litre diesel: 152 PS and 330 Nm
- 1.5-litre diesel: 119 kW and 300 Nm
The petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines get more power, while the smaller diesel keeps its existing output. The 1.5-litre diesel also gets an automatic option.
The lighter chassis, higher stiffness and extra power make the Thar feel quicker and more settled than before.
Small design changes
The shape is still instantly recognisable, but the front now gets a five-slot grille, LED projector headlamps, C-shaped DRLs and new ice-cube fog lamps. The bumpers have also been redesigned.
At the rear, there are new LED tail lamps and a new bumper. New 19-inch alloy wheels add to the look. Artemis Silver and Jeans Blue are also new colour options.
Cabin gets some useful additions
The cabin retains its familiar layout, but the introduction of Truffle Brown leatherette upholstery significantly elevates the interior ambiance. The feature list includes a 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, rear AC vents, TPMS, and a rearview camera.
Rear-seat passengers also benefit from the addition of a soft central armrest, integrated cupholders, and a Type-C charging port.
However, certain premium features are notably absent. The Thar OG misses out on Level 2 ADAS functionality, a 360-degree camera system, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, and electric seat adjustment.
Off-road hardware
The 4WD versions get an electronic locking differential along with Mud, Sand and Snow modes. The SUV also retains 2H, 4H and 4L settings.
Its off-road ability remains a major part of the package. The washable floor with drain plugs and roll cage also add to its practical side.
How does it drive?
The new suspension makes the Thar more comfortable than before. At low speeds, some vertical movement can still be felt. Once the speed rises, the suspension feels more settled over broken roads.
The all-terrain tyres can feel less planted on tarmac, especially over loose surfaces. Road-focused tyres should offer better grip for owners who spend more time on highways.
Price and verdict
The Mahindra Thar OG starts at Rs 10.32 lakh and goes up to Rs 18.99 lakh ex-showroom. Deliveries are scheduled to begin from October 11, 2026.
The new Thar OG brings useful mechanical changes rather than just cosmetic updates. It is still a rugged three-door SUV, but the easier steering, improved suspension, extra power and new 4WD hardware make it more usable for everyday driving.