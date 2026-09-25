MG Tomahawk EV Review: Big Battery, Big Space, But Not Perfect

Recently, MG launched the much-awaited Tomahawk SUV, and the model was showcased in EV as well as PHEV forms. More importantly, this is the very first vehicle from JSW MG Motor India built on their brand-new, multi-powertrain ADAPT (Advanced Drive Architecture Platform Technology) platform. We finally got our hands on the all-electric version to see if it has what it takes to disrupt the mid-size electric SUV space. So, let’s take a deep dive !
The first thing we noticed is the size. The SUV measures 4,745mm in length and has a 2,810mm wheelbase. It has 230mm of claimed ground clearance, while the 18-inch wheels get fairly tall sidewalls.
Exterior and boot
The design is clean, with rectangular LED headlamps, an illuminated MG logo and a fairly upright body. The rear gets neat LED tail lamps and a powered tailgate.
- Length: 4,745mm
- Wheelbase: 2,810mm
- Ground clearance: 230mm
- Wheels: 18-inch
- Boot: 528 litres with the third row folded
- Third-row boot: 192 litres
There is no front boot, although there appears to be some usable space under the bonnet. A space-saver spare wheel is placed underneath the vehicle.
Cabin and space
The cabin is one of the strongest parts of the Tomahawk EV. There is plenty of storage around the centre console and doors, while the front seats are wide, powered and ventilated. The driver sear also gets a memory function.
The second row has generous legroom, reclining seats, AC vents, sunblinds and Type-C charging ports. The 7-seat version gets a sliding second row and one-touch access to the third row.
The last row is more suitable for children, although adults can use it for shorter journeys. Headroom is decent, but knee and thigh support are limited.
Features
A large 15.6-inch touchscreen sits in the centre of the dashboard. It supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also gets an 8.8-inch driver’s display, 10-speaker Infinity audio system, panoramic sunroof and 256-colour ambient lighting.
The i-SMART 3.0 system brings connected-car functions and an AI assistant. Physical and gesture controls make basic climate and audio functions easier, but several other functions are buried inside the touchscreen.
Motor, range and charging
The Tomahawk EV uses a 69.2kWh LFP battery with a front-mounted motor producing 204hp and 310Nm. MG claims a 0-100kph time of 8.2 seconds and a 517km MIDC range.
During our 192km highway drive, we recorded 4.85km/kWh, which works out to around 336km of real-world range.
The SUV supports 90kW DC charging. MG says 30-80 percent takes about 35 minutes. A 7.4kW AC charger takes around 12.5 hours for a full charge.
Driving experience
The Tomahawk EV is easy to drive despite its size. Visibility is good and the light steering helps in traffic. Ride comfort is also quite good on most roads.
However, putting 310Nm through the front wheels can produce noticeable torque steer under hard acceleration. The suspension can also be heard over rough surfaces.
Safety and price
Safety equipment includes six airbags, ESP, all-wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX mounts and a 360-degree camera. The top trim gets Level 2 ADAS with adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and automatic emergency braking.
The Tomahawk EV is priced from Rs 19.49 lakh, while BaaS pricing starts at Rs 13.99 lakh plus battery rental. It also gets V2L, V2V and V2H functions.
For us, the Tomahawk EV makes a lot of sense as a family SUV because of its space, equipment and comfortable nature. The front-wheel-drive layout, touchscreen dependence and suspension noise are areas that could be better. But there is plenty here to make the Tomahawk EV an interesting option in the segment.