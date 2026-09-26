Renault Duster Hybrid Launch Set For October 17

After successfully reviving the iconic Duster nameplate in India earlier this year, Renault is ready to electrify the lineup. The French automaker has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated Duster Hybrid will launch on October 17, 2026.
This new variant introduces a completely distinct powertrain to the SUV’s range, which currently features 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines. Utilizing Renault’s advanced E-Tech strong-hybrid technology, the self-charging system relies on a 1.8-litre petrol engine and dual electric motors, entirely eliminating the need for an external plug-in charger
What powers the Duster Hybrid?
The new Duster Hybrid gets a naturally aspirated 1.8-litre petrol engine along with two electric motors. One electric motor works mainly as a generator, while the other sends power to the wheels.
Here are the key figures:
|Specification
|Renault Duster Hybrid
|Petrol engine
|1.8-litre, 4-cylinder
|Electric motors
|2
|Battery
|1.4kWh
|Power
|158-160hp
|Torque
|172Nm
|Transmission
|Multi-mode automatic
|Claimed EV driving
|Up to 80% in city
|Claimed combined range
|Up to 1,000km
Renault says the system can allow the Duster to run on electric power for up to 80 percent of city driving. The actual percentage will depend on traffic, battery charge and driving conditions.
How is Renault’s hybrid different?
The E-Tech system does not work in exactly the same way as the Toyota setup used by the Hyryder, Grand Vitara and Victoris. Renault uses a multi-mode automatic transmission with fixed gear ratios.
The system can operate in different ways depending on the driving situation:
- Electric mode can drive the wheels using the electric motor.
- The petrol engine can power the wheels.
- The engine and electric motor can work together.
- Braking can recover energy and send it back to the battery.
The 1.4kWh battery is also larger than the 0.60kWh battery used in Toyota’s strong-hybrid models.
A new answer to the diesel question
The previous-generation Duster was closely associated with its diesel engine. The new model does not offer a diesel option, so Renault is using hybrid technology to attract buyers looking for better fuel efficiency.
The SUV will compete with strong-hybrid versions of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.
Renault has also claimed that the hybrid system can reduce fuel consumption by up to 40 percent compared with a petrol-only vehicle.
The Duster Hybrid will therefore bring a new choice to the range when it launches on October 17. Pricing will be announced closer to the launch, and that will be an important part of the package, especially against its established hybrid rivals.