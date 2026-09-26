Audi Q3 Local Assembly Begins In India Ahead Of October 16 Launch

Audi India has commenced local assembly of the third-generation Q3 at the Škoda Auto Volkswagen India facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, rolling out the inaugural units on September 25 ahead of its official market launch on October 16, 2026.
Following its initial Indian preview, bookings for the premium SUV are officially underway. Audi has confirmed the model will feature a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with its signature quattro all-wheel-drive system, alongside several segment-first features that will be fully detailed closer to the launch date.
Local production continues
The Q3 is not new to Audi’s local manufacturing plans. The outgoing Q3 and Q3 Sportback have also been assembled at the same facility since 2023. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant has been producing Audi vehicles since 2007 and is part of the wider Volkswagen Group manufacturing network in India.
The new Q3 will therefore continue with local assembly rather than arriving as a fully imported model.
Piyush Arora, MD and CEO of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India, said the new Q3 production shows the capabilities of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility. Audi India Brand Director Balbir Singh Dhillon also described the Q3 as an important model for the brand in India.
New Q3 gets a fresh design
The third-generation Q3 has a different look from the previous model. It gets split LED headlamps, a wider grille and a honeycomb-style lower air intake. The front bumper also gets a silver skid plate.
At the rear, the SUV gets connected LED tail lamps and an illuminated Audi logo. A roof spoiler and sculpted bumper add to the new design.
Some of the key exterior details include:
- Split LED headlamps
- Wider front grille
- New alloy wheel designs
- Connected rear lighting
- Illuminated Audi logo
- Silver skid plates
More space and technology inside
The cabin has received a major redesign. The dashboard uses two large digital screens, including an 11.9-inch digital instrument display and a 12.8-inch touchscreen. The gear selector has also been moved to the steering column. This leaves more open space between the front seats.
Expected equipment includes:
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Panoramic sunroof
- Sonos audio system
- Dual-zone climate control
- Powered front seats with memory
- Digital Matrix LED headlamps
- OLED tail lights
Audi has not yet confirmed which features will be standard or optional on each Indian variant. Some reports also suggest that the India-spec Q3 may not get a 360-degree camera or ADAS, but the final equipment list is still awaited.
2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine
Audi has confirmed a 2.0-litre petrol engine with quattro all-wheel drive. The global version produces 204hp and 320Nm and uses a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic gearbox. These figures are expected for India, although Audi is yet to publish the complete local technical details.
|Specification
|New Audi Q3
|Engine
|2.0-litre turbo-petrol
|Expected power
|204hp
|Expected torque
|320Nm
|Gearbox
|7-speed DCT
|Drive
|Quattro AWD
|India launch
|October 16, 2026
Price and rivals
Audi has not announced the Q3’s price yet. Estimates suggest that the new SUV could cost around ₹55 lakh to ₹60 lakh, ex-showroom. The current Q3 is priced from around ₹43.67 lakh to ₹53 lakh, ex-showroom.
The new Q3 will continue to face rivals such as the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Mini Countryman.
Bookings are already open for a ₹1 lakh token amount through Audi dealerships, the Audi India website and the myAudi Connect app. More information on variants, prices and features will be announced with the October 16 launch.