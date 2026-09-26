2027 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Gets New Racing-Inspired Livery

Ducati has showcased the new 2027 Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak with a fresh livery inspired by the company’s MotoGP and WorldSBK machines. The design takes cues from the Desmosedici GP and Panigale V4 R used by Ducati’s factory teams.
The new graphics have been created by Centro Stile Ducati along with Drudi Performance. The two have brought racing-inspired colours and details to the Multistrada without taking away its touring character. The Pikes Peak version also gets a few equipment changes and special finishes that set it apart from the regular Multistrada V4.
New look for the Pikes Peak
The motorcycle gets several visual details linked to Ducati’s racing side. Carbon-fibre parts are used in different areas, while the front beak carries a Ducati Corse badge. There is also a low smoked windscreen and gold-anodised finish on the Öhlins fork sliders.
The seat gets a V4 logo and the bike comes with a street-legal titanium Akrapovič silencer as standard equipment.
Key design details include:
- Racing-inspired Pikes Peak graphics
- Carbon-fibre components
- Ducati Corse badge on the front beak
- Low smoked windscreen
- Gold-anodised Öhlins fork sliders
- V4 logo on the seat
- Titanium Akrapovič silencer
170hp V4 engine
Power comes from Ducati’s 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine. It produces 170hp at 10,750rpm and 124Nm of torque at 9,000rpm. The engine also uses a counter-rotating crankshaft, a technology derived from Ducati’s MotoGP work.
The Pikes Peak gets four Power Modes and five Riding Modes. These are Race, Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet. Race mode has its own rev-limiter strategy, while the Ducati Quick Shift system gets a specific calibration for faster and more aggressive downshifts.
The motorcycle also gets a more direct throttle response in High Power Mode.
Sportier chassis
The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak uses an aluminium monocoque frame with a steel-tube subframe. It also gets an aluminium single-sided swingarm.
At the front, there is a 17-inch wheel, while both wheels are five-spoke forged aluminium units. The tyres are Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV units, measuring 120/70 ZR17 at the front and 190/55 ZR17 at the rear.
Suspension duties are handled by Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 event-based semi-active electronic suspension. Wheel travel is rated at 170mm at both ends.
The bike also gets an ergonomic riding position and can be fitted with luggage, giving it some touring ability despite its sportier setup.
More electronic equipment
Ducati has also packed the Pikes Peak with a long list of electronic systems. Bosch-Brembo ABS 10.3ME Cornering is part of the braking package. At the front, the bike uses twin 330mm discs with Brembo Stylema radial calipers, while the rear gets a 280mm disc.
The electronic package includes a Bosch IMU, Ducati Vehicle Observer, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control and Engine Brake Control.
The motorcycle also has radar systems at both ends. These allow features such as Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection. Forward Collision Warning is also available. Other equipment includes:
- 6.5-inch colour TFT display
- Full-LED lighting
- Ducati Cornering Lights
- Hands-Free ignition
- Cruise Control
- Vehicle Hold Control
- Ducati Connect
- Quick Shift Up & Down
- Extended Cylinder Deactivation
Ducati has also specified a 60,000km interval for valve-clearance checks.
India launch
The new 2027 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak will be launched in India in 2027. Ducati has not yet announced the India price.