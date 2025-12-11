Harley-Davidson X440T First Look: A Simple Walkaround of the New Touring Variant

Harley-Davidson has added a new member to the X440 family and this one has been built with longer rides in mind. It’s called the X440T, and at first look, it looks familiar, but start to look closely, and you begin to notice all the changes made for touring comfort.
The X440T is the topmost model in the 440 range and it has a price tag of [?]2.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The standard X440 is still on sale too and its price has actually dropped, which makes the whole lineup more accessible.
The idea behind the X440T is simple — keep the same strong base, make the riding posture easier, add a few new touches and give riders something that feels better on long journeys.
What’s New on the X440T
Here are the highlights of the updates:
- New tail section giving the bike a new touring identity
- New heat shields and exhaust tip, different from the base model
- Replaced cat cover for a clean appearance
- Bar end mirrors as standard
- New tank shoulder design that adds some muscle
- Ride-by-wire system added
- Two riding modes – Road and Rain
- Smoother cable management around the levers
Everything else remains familiar – same engine, same power output, and the kind of strong character the X440 is known for.
Engine & Performance
The X440T follows up with the tried and true numbers:
- 27.3 bhp
- 38 Nm of torque
- Air cooled, single cylinder setup
No mechanical changes have been made, but the addition of ride-by-wire and riding modes does improve the overall feel.
Colors Available
Harley is offering the X440T in four shades:
- Vivid Black
- Pearl Blue
- Pearl Red
- Pearl White
Each color carries the touring-focused design well, and the new tail section of the bike looks the most noticeable in lighter shades.
Pricing & Lineup Position
- X440T price: Rs 2.79 lakh
- Standard X440 new price: Rs 2.34 lakh
With the updated pricing the X440 lineup is now stronger than ever and better positioned for new riders entering the Harley world.
Verdict
The Harley-Davidson X440T is not a loud or dramatic update – it’s a simple and practical one. The bike takes what already works on the X440 and incorporates small but meaningful changes for comfort, style, and long distance riding. Anyone looking for an easygoing, relaxed, easy-to-drive Harley at an approachable price will probably find the X440T a very natural fit.