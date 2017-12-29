2018 Hero MotoCorp Super Splendor Review, Images, Tech Specs, And Details

Hero MotoCorp recently unveiled the new MY2018 variants of its successful Splendor and Passion economuter range and we got a chance to take these latest offering for a brief ride on the cold Delhi streets. In this section, we’ll cover all the details, features, price,technical specifications and first impressions of the new 2018 Hero Super Splendor.

2018 Hero MotoCorp Super Splendor Design and Styling

For 2018, Hero MotoCorp Super Splendor features revised styling and new graphics with five colour options to select from. The trapezoidal headlight, complying with the newest norms, is an All Time Headlamp On (AHO) unit while the windscreen has been redesigned and the unit on the 2018 Super Splendor is relatively smaller than the outgoing model.

But it’s the sides that get the most visual updates. The revised side and rear panels are curvier than the outgoing model. Moreover, the side panel also features a new silver finish, which along with the chrome finished muffler gives the Super Splendor a refreshed look. Lending the rear an updated look is the sleeker tail light and relatively bigger pillion grab rail. The five-spoke alloy wheel design, however, remains unchanged.

The full analogue instrument console continues to display all the ride related information but it now features a new side-stand indicator. The motorcycle is claimed to boast the largest underseat storage. The storage is further expanded by the utility box which is located under the fuel tank. Other features include new seat design, wider rear tyre and updated side reflectors.

But the biggest difference that’s evident at the first glance is that new engine layout.

2018 Hero MotoCorp Super Splendor Engine Performance and Braking

The 2018 Hero Super Splendor gets a new, 125cc motor developed in-house. The engine was developed at the Center of Innovation & Technology in Jaipur and is already seen on the new generation Hero Glamour motorcycle.

The performance numbers are marginally higher and the 2018 Super Splendor develops 11.4 PS of power and 11 Nm of torque from its 125cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, Torque-on-Demand) engine. Hero MotoCorp’s proprietary i3S technology is incorporated in the new engine and helps squeeze out that wee bit extra from a litre of fuel. The engine comes mated to a four-speed gearbox which feels pretty crisp and we didn’t have any complaints during our short time with the motorcycle.

Compared to previous generation model’s 9 PS and 10.35 Nm, the new model packs 27% more power and 6% more torque. It is, however, three kilograms heavier than than the outgoing model.

NVH levels are pretty low although things get a little vibey as the motor ventures into higher revs. Due to the absence of a tachometer, we couldn’t assess at what revs the vibrations start to kick-in. That being said, the engine is happy to putter around at low revs without any fuss and with absolutely no discomforting vibrations.

What was a bit of a let-down though, was the absence of a front disc brake. Unlike the new Passion duo, the latest generation Super Splendor currently features drum brakes only while the optional front disc brake version is expected to be available in the near future.

2018 Hero MotoCorp Super Splendor Features and Details

2018 Hero MotoCorp Super Splendor Ride Quality

The motorcycle features the typical commuter motorcycle style rider’s triangle and thus you’d get comfortable and upright ergonomics. The saddle is well padded while the overall suspension setup is on the softer side and we didn’t have any complaints during the short test ride. Of course, the test ride time was limited and thus we’d hold our thoughts till we ride the motorcycle for a longer duration.

2018 Hero MotoCorp Super Splendor Verdict

The new 2018 Hero Super Splendor is a solid product and it ticks all the right boxes to clock healthy sales in the 125cc motorcycle market. The build quality is typically Hero and apart from the dated switchgear design, we didn’t have any complaints with the motorcycle. The biggest factor will be pricing which is still under wraps and Hero MotoCorp will announce them by February 2018.

2018 Hero MotoCorp Super Splendor Technical Specifications

Engine : Air cooled, 4 – stroke, single cylinder OHC Torque-on-Demand with i3S

Displacement : 125cc

Max. Power : 11.4 PS @ 7500 rpm

Max. Torque : 11 Nm @ 6000 rpm

Claimed Top Speed : 94 kmph

Colour Options: Black with Purple Graphics Black with Fiery Red Graphics Black with Silver Graphics Candy Blazing Red Heavy Grey with Blue Graphics



2018 Hero MotoCorp Super Splendor Price

The prices, as aforementioned, would be announced in the coming weeks.

2018 Hero MotoCorp Super Splendor Image Gallery