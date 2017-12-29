New Mahindra Compact SUV Spotted Testing, Will Be Pitted Against The Brezza

Mahindra has been testing a Ssangyong Tivoli based compact SUV for quite some time now, and according to a report, there are two iterations of the platform which will be introduced. One will be a smaller, sub-four-metre compact SUV which will be pitted against the likes of the Brezza and the Ecosport. On the other hand, a bigger, more premium model will be rivalling the likes of the Creta.

Codenamed S201, the platform’s smaller version has been spotted in the flesh for the first time which confirms the development. Pictures of the test mule clearly indicate that Mahindra has shaved off quite a lot of length, especially at the back, to make the vehicle fit in the sub-four-metre category. There will be quite a lot of parts sharing between the compact and the bigger S201 SUV, however, what will help to differentiate between the two will be styling elements like the bumper, taillight design and the smaller rear tailgate.

It is evident from the pictures that the compact S201 will offer great amounts of ground clearance and ride on high profile rubber which will help enhance the ride quality. Expected to arrive sometime in 2018, under the hood, expect a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine to power both forms of the vehicle in different states of tune. On the inside, space should be at par or more than what current products in the same category offer. The spec sheet should also talk about a comprehensive features list which should include a touchscreen infotainment system, dual-tone upholstery and the works.

Mahindra’s brand new MPV, the U321 is also almost ready for its debut at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo. Based on a new monocoque chassis, it will be powered by a 1.6-litre diesel engine and will be positioned in a unique space between the Innova and products like the Ertiga and the Lodgy.

