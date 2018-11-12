TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched In Bangladesh

India’s TVS Motor Company has shared some love with our neighbors by launching the new Apache RTR 160 4V in Bangladesh. A testimony to the racing legacy of the TVS Apache RTR series, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will be the flagship offering of the brand in the country. Born of the six-time Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) winning motorcycle – (Group B RTR 165), the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is powered by a 4-valve, oil-cooled engine that offers best-in-class performance.

Available in the Carburetor variant only, the motorcycle gets a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine that churns out 16.5 PS @8000 rpm and 14.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Mated to a 5-speed gear box, the bike is capable of a top speed of 113 kmph and does the 0-60 kmph run in 4.73 seconds.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is underpinned by a patented Double-cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame Design, which ensures high-speed stability and best-in-class handling on/off- track. The mono-shock suspension, engineered and precision-tuned by inputs from TVS Racing riders, contributes to the bike’s razor-sharp handling and agility through corners. Placing paramount importance on safety, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes in Twin Disc variant for the Bangladesh market. The motorcycle comes in three colours, namely, RR Red, Racing Black and Racing Blue.

Speaking at the launch of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Mr. R. Dilip, Senior Vice President – International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “In over 10 years of its existence, the TVS Apache RTR series has created phenomenal customer delight. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is an exciting addition to the TVS Apache RTR series. It is a powerful 160cc motorcycle and embodies the latest racing technology with best-in-class performance. We are confident that the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will also delight customers in Bangladesh with its superior performance and dynamic racing look.”

Commenting on the launch Mr. Ekram Hussain, MD – TVS Auto, Bangladesh, “We are excited about the launch of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in Bangladesh as it joins TVS Motor Company’s promising product portfolio. TVS Apache is a much-loved brand in Bangladesh because of its 36 years of racing heritage and therefore establishes a strong connect with the youth. I am confident that the new generation motorcycle will be an instant hit among bike enthusiast for its styling and performance.”