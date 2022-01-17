You Can Now Buy Audi’s Certified Pre-owned Cars In Surat

In the year 2021, Audi India expanded its pre-owned car business called Audi Approved Plus to 12 different locations across the countries. Come 2022, the brand has now opened its pre-owned car business in Surat. The new showroom is spread over 2100 sq. ft and can display 5 cars. The showroom will cater to the rising demand in Surat and other nearby locations.

Official statement

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “As one of the major commercial and economic hubs in Gujarat and the largest urban sprawl in western India, Surat and the adjacent areas have been generating steady demand for pre-owned luxury cars as more people seek a luxurious driving experience. The new showroom will help us cater to this demand while expanding our footprint in the region. The facility will offer customers a wide range of pre-owned Audi cars that have been subject to multiple levels of quality checks to ensure the best possible experience.”

Commenting on the newly inaugurated showroom, Mr. Samir Mistry said, “We have had a long­ standing relationship v1ith Audi India and the opening of the latest facility will further strengthen the brand’s presence in Surat while offering potential customers the opportunity to upgrade to a luxury car. We look forward to providing them with the ultimate experience.”

Audi: Upcoming launches

Audi India has started the Local production of their Q7 SUV at the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad. The Audi Q7 could be available with two engine options including a 2.0-liter TFSI petrol engine and a 3.0-liter TFSI petrol engine. While the former is capable of producing 252 hp and 370 Nm of torque, the latter produces 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque. Furthermore, the transmission duties on both variants are handled by an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Additionally, Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system will be standard. In terms of design and exterior features, the Q7 demonstrates Audi’s current design language. Also, it bears a large octagon-shaped single frame, with six upright slats to provide a bold and aerodynamic look to the SUV. The restyled rear gets a striking new chrome strip that creates a visual connection between the flat rear lights and the horizontal body line. Additionally, the designers also managed to achieve a clear view with flat surfaces, which span the entire width of the car, particularly in the license plate region.