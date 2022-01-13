Yezdi Scrambler: The Cheapest Scrambler Bike That You Can Buy Today!

Everyone deserves a weekend getaway. It is the time that relaxes us and readies us for the hard-working days of the week. While many people like to enjoy the poolside martinis, the free-revving souls just want to grab their bikes and ride their hearts out. The Yezdi Scrambler might just be the most suited bike for such enthusiasts. The bike offers a cross between a cruiser and an adventure tourer. Yezdi Scrambler sits in between the Roadster and the Adventure. This makes it a capable daily commuter that can handle the occasional soft off-roading.

Price

Fire Orange ₹ 2,04,900 Yelling Yellow ₹ 2,06,900 Outlaw Olive ₹ 2,06,900 Rebel Red, Mean Green, Midnight Blue ₹ 2,10,900

Design

The design holds the essence of both, the Roadster and the Adventure. While the teardrop fuel tank and the medium set handlebar bend it towards the cruiser; the beak fender, swept up exhaust, and the higher ground clearance take it to the off-roader. Upfront the Scrambler also gets a circular headlight and a small windshield. It gets handlebar-mounted circular rear-view mirrors as well. It also gets a dual-tone color finish, with the fuel tank and fender colored in paint and the rest of the bike is covered in black.

We get to see a single-piece ribbed set, which is slightly lifted at the end. The bike offers an upright seating position and the slightly raised handlebars also facilitate grip while standing on the footpegs. The rubber on the footpegs is removable which exposes the bare metal to provide more grip for your boots. The bike gets two fenders, with one mounted near the tire as well. It also gets black mud covers for the front forks. The bike rides on wire-spoke wheels which are 19-inch and 17-inch in size. These rims get all-terrain rubber stretched over them.

Performance and features

The bike is powered by a 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with DOHC which puts out 29.1PS of power and 28.2Nm of torque. The bike sits on a Double cradle chassis and is sprung on Telescopic forks and a gas-charged twin rear shock shocker with preload adjustment. Scrambler offers a ground clearance of 200mm with 150mm front wheel travel and 130mm rear-wheel travel.

The fuel capacity of the bike is 12.5L which is decent for long rides. The braking duties are performed by a 320mm Brake disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS with 3 selectable modes; Road, Off-road, and Rain. In terms of features, the bike offers LED lights, handlebar-mounted USB and Type-C charging points, and an LCD digital console.