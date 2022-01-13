Yezdi Adventure: Finally A Worthy Competitor To The RE Himalayan?

Another icon is back on its feet. Yezdi is finally back. But this time unlike the age-old ‘Roadking’ they want to be the ‘Off-Roadking’. Classic Legends, the name behind Yezdi’s resurrection has the sole aim of shooting down the Royal Enfield monopoly. While the JAWA and the Yezdi Roadster will take on the RE Classic 350, the new tourer; Yezdi Adventure, will challenge the RE Himalayan. The bike offers some amazing features and tech, that help the rider combat all sorts of terrains. Could this bike put a dent in sales of the Himalayan? Let’s find out.

Price

Slick Silver ₹ 2,09,900 Mambo Black ₹ 2,11,900 Ranger Camo ₹ 2,18,900

Design

Yezdi adventure is a full-blown adventure tourer with the spoke wheels, high-mounted beak fender, a large windshield, an amazing ground clearance, and long-travel suspension on both ends. The bike looks rugged and ready for action. While designing a tourer motorcycle, more emphasis is put on utility. A similar design philosophy has been used on the Adventure. Upfront, we get to see a circular LED headlight and clear circular indicators. Just below the light is the fender.

The bike gets two fenders, one close to the tire as well. The bike gets good undercarriage protection and a blackened engine bash plate. The bike is slim, and gets loads of racks and protecting rails on the sides. The exhaust is swept upwards for better off-road capabilities. The bike gets a dual-tone color scheme where only the fuel tank and the front beak carry the body paint rest is covered in black. The bike rides on 21-inch and 17-inch spoke wheels for more durability. The bike also gets many accessories like luggage boxes, knuckle guards, and a headlight mesh.

Performance and Features

The Yezdi Adventure sits on a dual Cradle chassis, sprung on telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock with pre-load adjust. The bike has a ground clearance of 220mm with 200mm front wheel travel and 180mm rear-wheel travel. It is powered by a 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with DOHC which puts out 30.2PS of power and 29.9Nm of torque. It also has a good fuel capacity of 15.5L. The braking duties are performed by a 320mm Brake disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear.

In terms of features, the Adventure gets; Dual-channel ABS with 3 selectable modes; Road, Off-road, and Rain, LED lighting all around, handlebar-mounted USB and Type-C charging ports, a tilt-adjust LCD screen with Bluetooth connectivity, and turn-by-turn navigation. The brand has also released the Yezdi Adventure app which helps you in navigation, setting up routes, live information like calls and messages, etc., and vehicle details as well.