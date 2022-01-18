Yezdi Roadster Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Which One Should You Pick?

The Royal Enfield is the clear favourite when it comes to 350cc cruiser bikes and they have been dominating this segment for the past few years. However, Yezdi recently made a comeback with not one but three new bikes! The cheapest and the most accessible bike in Yezdi’s lineup is the Roadster 350 which will go up against the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. So how do these bikes compare? Let’s find out!

Price

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is priced between ₹ 1.78 lakh to 1.93 lakh whereas the Yezdi Roadster is priced between ₹1.98 lak to ₹ 2.06 lakh. The Meteor 350 is significantly cheaper than the Roadster with a hefty difference of almost ₹20,000.

Powertrain

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 specifications, it is powered by a 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with 20.2BHP and 27Nm of peak output. On the other hand, Yezdi Roadster is powered by a 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with DOHC which puts out 29.7PS of power and 29Nm of torque. On paper, we can clearly see Yezdi roadster has more power and torque.

Mechanicals

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes with 41mm front forks with 130mm of travel and twin-tube emulsion shock absorbers with a 6-step adjustable preload at the rear end. The Yezdi gets sprung on Telescopic forks and a gas-charged twin rear shock shocker with preload adjustment. The braking duties on Yezdi are performed by a 320mm Brake disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear. The Meteor 350 gets 300mm front and 270mm rear discs and dual-channel ABS.

In terms of seat height, the Meteor 350 gets a seat height of 765mm. The Yezdi Roadster get a higher seat height which comes it at 790mm which is much higher. The Meteor gets a larger fuel tank of 15 liters as compared to 12.5 liters on the roadster. A big fuel tank means a longer range and so the Meteor can achieve a longer range.

Features

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes with features like- a Digi-analogue instrument cluster with 8 tell-tale lights and an analog speedometer with kmph and mph markings. The bike’s digital screen will display information like a service reminder, a much-needed fuel-level bar, a clock, a gear indicator, and an eco indicator, to name a few.

Besides the speedometer, Royal Enfield has also added another color TFT screen, which is called as Tripper Navigation Display Unit. This feature will allow the rider to pair their smartphone via Bluetooth, to see turn-by-turn navigation in both day and night modes. This navigation feature has been developed in association with Google Maps and is being offered as a standard feature across all variants.

Yezdi offers many modern elements. The LED headlight, an LCD instrument console, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and a dual-tone paint finish, all bring the bike up to speed with today’s time. The bike is offered in five colors and two schemes. You can either opt for the Dark tone, wherein the engine, clutch cover, side panels, mirrors, and mudguards are all covered in black, or the chrome trim which gives the engine cover, mirrors, and exhausts a chrome finish, while the mudguards and side panels are body-colored.

Yezdi is also offering many accessories with the bike such as a headlamp mesh and a larger windshield. The Roadster gets slightly raised handlebars and center set footpegs. This combination results in a commanding position for the rider, giving him all the control over the bike. It gets a single-piece seat, but even still the pillion seat looks decently sized. The pillion also gets a backrest for added comfort and safety.