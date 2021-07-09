Yamaha Pays Tribute To Front-Liners On Its 66th Anniversary

Yamaha Motor Company has completed 66 years today and to commemorate the occasion, Yamaha has observed its 66th anniversary by paying tribute to the frontline warriors and announced a ‘gratitude bonus’ for them. Through this scheme, Yamaha is offering a cashback offer of ₹5,000 on the purchase of its scooter models such as Fascino 125 Fi and Ray ZR 125 Fi to frontline warriors that include Medical Staff, Sanitation Workers, Police, Armed Personnel and Municipal workers.

As a part of its social responsibility, the company has organized various online and digital initiatives to not only pay tribute to those in action but also thank them for their duties and selfless acts as the global pandemic COVID-19 continues. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, “As we complete 66 years today in the mobility space, I would like to appreciate the challenging spirit of not just our employees but also the support we have received from our Dealer Partners, suppliers and valuable customers in all these years. Their belief motivates us to grow with confidence and maintain business continuity despite such extraordinary situations. I would also like to express my profound gratitude to the frontline warriors who have displayed a commendable spirit of service to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The introduction of the ‘Gratitude Bonus’ offer is a small gesture from Yamaha to thank them for their unparalleled service and commitment. Their courage and dedication are an inspiration to all.”

The theme of Yamaha’s 66th anniversary is ‘ART for Human Possibilities- Let’s strive for greater happiness’. It is associated with providing joy and happiness all around the world with Yamaha’s efforts. Yamaha has recently been updating its product line up. The Fascino and Ray ZR got a hybrid treatment that featured a Smart Motor Generator(SMG) system mated to the 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that churns out 8.2hp and 10.3 Nm of torque. The scooters also received some visual and feature updates. Yamaha had also recently launched the FZ-X at ₹1.16 lakhs. FZ-X borrows its engine and underpinnings from the FZ-S. The motor comes paired to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. It’s capable to deliver a maximum power of 12.4PS at 7250rpm and 13.3Nm of torque at 5500rpm.