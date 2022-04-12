Yamaha Launches MT-15 V 2.0 And R15M Anniversary Edition

Yamaha has launched not one but two new bikes in our market. Firstly, the MT-15 gets a version 2 avatar wherein it comes with cosmetic as well as mechanical changes. The new MT-15 V 2.0 is priced at ₹1.60 lakh. Yamaha also launched the R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition at ₹1.88 lakh to commemorate Yamaha’s 60th anniversary in racing. Let’s take a look at what’s new for both:

Yamaha MT-15 V2.: What’s new

In terms of cosmetics, the MT-15 V.20 is pretty similar to the outgoing model. It gets the same signature single-pod projector LED headlamps with eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs. In terms of changes, it gets upside-down front forks that feature 37mm inner tubes and are finished in gold. It also gets a new Moto GP-inspired swingarm instead of the previous box-section swingarm. Like all newer Yamahas, it also gets a new digital instrument cluster that comes with Bluetooth connectivity.

Users can download an app on their phones via which the Bluetooth features can be accessed. Other features include a side-stand engine inhibitor. The MT-15 also gets two new colors in the form of Cyan Storm and Racing Blue. Other than these changes, the naked streetfighter continues to be powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 18.4hp at 10,000rpm and 14.1nm of torque at 7,500rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The MT-15 continues to be offered with single-channel ABS. The MT-15 V2.0 is around ₹13,000 more than the previous iteration.

Yamaha YZF-R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition: What’s new

This special edition of the R15 features only cosmetic changes. The special edition has been launched to celebrate Yamaha’s 60th anniversary in motorcycle racing. It features a white and red ‘speed block’ color scheme with gold alloy wheels and front forks.

Yamaha has also added black levers and a special badge on the fuel tank. The World GP 60th Anniversary Edition costs Rs 5,000 more than the standard R 15M. The rest of the features and specifications of the R15M remain the same. It is powered by a 155cc, four-valve, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 18.4hp and 14.2nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.