Here’s Everything That You Need To Know About The Tata Curvv!

Tata has been the leader in the EV space ever since it launched its first EV, the Nexon EV. The Nexon EV was followed by the Tigor EV which has tasted some reasonable success as well. However, Tata wants to expand its EV portfolio and offer an EV at every price point. With the mass-market EV offerings out of the way, Tata will now be focussing on the premium segment. Enter the Curvv concept; an electric coupe SUV that is expected to hit our roads two years from now!

Tata Curvv: Everything that you need to know

To start off, the Curvv will be an EV first, though an engine-powered version will also be released later. No exact specifics on the power, range, etc yet, but the sexy-looking SUV coupe is expected to boast an official range of 400-500km in its EV form. Now the first question that a lot of people ask is, even with all its edgy cuts and creases, why is this vehicle called the Curvv? Well, the swooping roofline, which defines its SUV-Coupe design is arguably the only curve on the car and lends it its name. Also, according to Tata officials, the Curvv is ahead of the curve in the EV game, and thus, again, the name.

In terms of size, the Curve is 4.3 meters long, with a wheelbase of 2560mm, a width of 1870mm, and a height of 1616mm. To put things in perspective, that makes the Curvv as long as the Creta, and wider too, although the wheelbase is slightly shorter, and it’s not as tall either. The Curvv boasts the next-gen design language of Tata Motors, which they are calling the Digital design language, spearheaded by Martin Uhlarik. The car features beautiful surfacing, which is clean, and very tastefully done, with plenty of sharp angles, triangular shapes, and recesses all around. A highlight of Curvv’s design is its all-LED, beautifully designed lighting. The front gets a light bar connecting the DRLs and blinkers which extend onto the bonnet. The multi-layered triangular headlights are placed on the bumper.

A highlight here is that they’ll greet the owner with a beautifully designed welcome sequence as he approaches the car. The lights can swipe in and out on the central light bar as well as on the blinkers and DRLs. The triangular headlight also has some dance moves of its own. Both headlights are flanked by air curtains for better aero and to reduce air turbulence around the aerodynamically designed, beautiful wheels. The wheels on the show car are a massive 20 inches but will be smaller on the production car, although Tata is claiming that almost 95 percent of the car will be kept as it is for the production version.

The Tata logo protrudes out in a 3D fashion, both upfront and at the rear. The bumper also gets a hi-tech, glossy-black ribbed design which looks very, very futuristic. The traditional humanity line isn’t there like a grille but is expressed as a surface below the bonnet line. Talking of the bonnet, some beautifully designed creases and two supercar-like inlets on top lend the Curvv plenty of aggression. When looked at from the front, the Curvv looks wide, squat, and muscular in its own right. An interesting detail to note is that the nose and the rear of the Curvv create a 3D, layered effect when looked at in profile and make it look really special, also pointing to the attention that has gone into the designing of this beautiful car. On the side, the wing mirrors are replaced by cameras. Of course, we’ll see mirrors on the production car, as the regulation demands. Squared-off wheel arches, with piano black cladding, look nice. The cladding on the sides is also not a vanilla affair and has detailed, ribbed surfacing as we saw upfront. The profile is beautifully done, and looks clean, with a swooping roofline being the defining element of this car’s design.

Reminiscing of the BMW X4 in some ways, the Curvv, shows the potential to take the design game in its class to the next level. The roof, although sloping down in a coupe-like fashion, has been extended back as much as possible to increase the headroom for occupants, and to give the car its sex appeal without compromising on practicality. A beautifully crafted recess under the C-pillar and vertical striping on the black quarter panel are some other signature design elements that look striking. The Curvv looks fabulous from the rear as well. Just like the front, the LED light design at the rear is absolutely stunning. It’s all dynamic with the LED lights swiping in, and out, and creating quite a show. The LED strips are placed not only as a lightbar joining the tail-light clusters on either end but also on the rear windscreen. Heck, there’s also a vertical stoplight on the bumper! The Curvv is a notchback, which means that the entire rear end, including the windscreen of the car, will lift up electrically to reveal the boot, spelling great convenience and releasing additional storage space as well.

The boot capacity of the vehicle has not been specified though. The bumper styling is in line with the front and looks beautiful, although the Curvv looks not as aggressive but slightly softer when viewed from the rear. The Curvv, in totality, looks stunning to say the least. It really can keep a large part of its styling in production form, it will indeed set the Segment bridging the Nexon and Harrier on fire. On the inside, the atmosphere is evolved, clean, and fuss-free. This is one of the neatest dashboards you will ever come across, and the idea here was to keep it driver-focused, but without alienating the passenger. The steering here is an all-new two-spoke unit, with an illuminated Tata logo, and this will be a highlight for future Tata cars. The central screen is 12.3 inches in size, while the instrument console is 10.2 inches. The buttons for windows are all capacitive touch units, and the doors are motorized too. So you have to press a button on the door panel to open the electrically operated doors.

The footwell area under the dash is all open, allowing for free movement of legs, especially for the front passenger. There are no physical louvers for AC vents, and the flow control will happen through the capacitive touch panel below the dash using new-gen flow control technologies, like Coanda mode on advanced ACs. The LED ambient lighting here meshes seamlessly with the golden inlays on the dash. So while during the day, the golden inlay adds to the beauty of the cabin with its physical form, in the dark, the same panel lights up to completely transform the cabin ambiance. The fabrics used for dash upholstery and seats are high-quality recycled materials, similar to what is used by global sneaker brands in their high-end shoes. This is a step towards sustainability and is very welcome. Even the foot mat is made of recycled waste leather.

The look and feel of the material are pretty impressive too. The seats are an all-new design and are shaped like sofas for individual passengers. The buttons to control the electrical adjustment is also a new design. The front seats rest on slim mounts, which release a lot of space for the feet of the passengers in the back seats. So the seats aren’t just trendy looking, but also quite practical. The panoramic sunroof is a fixed type, which means it won’t slide open, at least on the concept car. The ambiance inside is truly premium, the color, the textures, and the overall design is clean and feels very upmarket. It is a nod to the fuss-free, minimalistic Scandinavian design, which by all means is welcome. Overall, the Curvv is a fantastic study in design, one of the most extraordinary by an Indian car manufacturer. We loved what we saw, and if a large part of this beautiful design could be kept, and meshed with some good powertrains and features, the Curvv can prove to be the truly global product Tata has been looking for after all these years. The Curvv is slated to be launched in the next two years.