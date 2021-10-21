Next-Gen Range Rover Breaks Cover In Leaked Pictures!

The Range Rover is no less than an icon. The SUV reeks of British heritage and screams exclusivity. The current-generation Range Rover has been in production for quite a while now and the replacement is due soon. In fact, the next-gen Range Rover is set to make its debut in just a matter of a few days. Much to Land Rover’s dismay, the next-generation Range Rover has been leaked. Let’s take a look at it:

Exterior

The design of the new Range Rover seems to be more evolutionary than being revolutionary. The silhouette is almost similar to the current-generation Range Rover. At the front, the clamshell bonnet has been retained. The front features a new grille which is flanked by a pair of new LED Matrix headlights. The side gills are also updated when compared to the current model. It has also retained its electrically retractable door handles. In true Range Rover fashion, it features massive alloy wheels which could be 21-inches or even more. The rear features a black applique that runs along the boot lid. The black applique merges with the slim blacked-out LED taillights.

Interior

Like the exterior, the overall layout of the interior remains the same. The center stage is taken up by a new Pivi Pro touchscreen. The steering wheel with haptic touch-sensitive buttons and the climate control units are new as well. Expect the Range Rover to be as luxurious and well crafted as ever. Expect the Range Rover to be available in multiple seating options of 4,5 or 7 seats. It will also continue with the option of a short or a long wheelbase.

Powertrain

Expect the powertrain of the new Range Rover to be similar to the current Range Rover. For reference, the current Range Rover comes with a range of six and 8 cylinder engines. The diesel D300 generates output figures of 300 PS of maximum power and 650 Nm of peak torque. It also features a Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology. The 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine is available in 360PS and 400PS outputs depending on the market. While the most powerful Range Rovers feature Land Rover’s 5.0-litre V8 Supercharged engine, in a choice of 525PS and 565PS outputs. The current Range Rover is also available with an efficient PHEV powertrain.