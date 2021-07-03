Yamaha Hikes Prices Of The R15 And MT-15

Yamaha India has been making headlines in recent times as it recently launched the FZ-X and also showcased its new and updated gearless scooters with hybrid assist. But the reason why we have assembled here isn’t that optimistic as Yamaha has also rolled out a price hike across its portfolio. Fortunately, only two motorcycles will get affected by the revision in the sticker prices and they are popular twins – the MT-15 and the R15 V3.

Updated price list

Both the motorcycles remain mechanically unchanged and the price hike doesn’t affect any other motorcycle in Yamaha India’s portfolio except the MT-15 and the R15, of course. Here’s the updated price list of both the motorcycles:

Yamaha R15 V3

Yamaha MT-15

Bluetooth connectivity

Yamaha recently launched the FZ-X in India and the Japanese manufacturer paid special attention to the Bluetooth connectivity feature while highlighting the USPs of the new motorcycle. Speaking at the launch of the new FZ-X, Ravinder Singh, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Yamaha Motor India, confirmed that all products from the Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler brand would receive the Bluetooth connectivity option.

If we take Yamaha India’s portfolio into consideration, the company currently offer Bluetooth connectivity on products like the FZS-FI, FZS-FI Vintage, and the FZ-X. The heavily updated Ray-ZR and Fascino 125 are touted to get the feature as well. That leaves us with the R15 V3 and the MT-15. Both the motorcycles are considerably more premium and more popular than the other Yamaha offerings so it only makes sense for the manufacturer to introduce an updated version of the R15 V3 and MT-15 with Bluetooth connectivity.

The integration of Bluetooth technology, likely through Yamaha’s Y-Connect mobile application, will enable the rider to view vital information pertaining to the motorcycle’s health, service and maintenance, as well as trip statistics. On top of this, it opens up a social aspect, enabling you to share your rides via the app’s built-in social media function. Additionally, it also offers hands-free functionality and alerts you via an icon on the dashboard if you’ve received any SMS messages or missed calls while on your journey. The two-wheeler maker currently offers two Bluetooth applications – Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X and the Y-Connect app. The latter packs more features than the former. And it is safe to assume that the R15 V3 and the MT-15 will make do with the latter.