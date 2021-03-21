Yamaha Has Spawned Another Moped Based On R15’s Platform

Yamaha R15’s engine is such a gem that the Japanese Giant has used the same platform to spawn a variety of products, catering to different segments but majorly developed for developing countries. Some of the most popular products that have been spawned so far include the likes of Aerox 155, WR 155R and the XSR 155. And now, the bikemaker has launched a new R15-based Y16ZR moped in the Malaysian market. The moped has been priced at RM 10,888 (approximately ₹1.91 lakh) in Malaysia.

More details

The same was also introduced in Vietnam in 2020 where it is called Yamaha Exicter.

Specs and features

The 155cc VVA motor powering this moped is the same unit seen in the YZF-R15 here in India. As a result, output figures are similar too, at 17.7PS and 14.4Nm. That aside, the moped has its own thing going on, and actually trumps the R15 in some areas! It gets LED lighting and digital instrumentation just like the little sports bike, but the Y16ZR ups the ante by introducing keyless operation and a DC charging port.

Underneath, the 2021 Yamaha Y16ZR is built around an all-new frame that has been revised to fit the new 155cc VVA engine. The frame now features a new Y-Shaped reinforcement collar and a thicker 4.5mm engine mount. Yamaha says the new chassis has been optimised for enhanced cornering performance at high speeds.

Inside the cockpit, an LCD panel displays all the necessary information, and a shift indicator is provided as well as tachometer and gear indicator. On the handlebar pods, the Y16ZR comes with a kill switch on the right and passing light on the left and a 12-Volt charging socket is located inside the front cowl.

Fuel capacity for the Y16ZR is now 5.4-litres, compared to the 4.2-litres of the Y15ZR. Weight is listed at 119 kg and seat height is set at 795 mm while LED lighting is used throughout.

There are three colour options for the Yamaha Y16ZR – Phantom Grey, Arrow Blue and Raging Yellow – and the first 5,000 purchasers of the Y16Zr will receive a Royal Selangor Y16ZR key pouch which can be personalised to the owner’s name.