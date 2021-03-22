Detel Easy Plus Electric Moped Is The Latest Electric Freight Carrier In Town!

Electric scooters make for a good weapon of choice for last-mile logistics and deliveries. They don’t have to clock hundreds of kilometres while doing so and that, exactly, is what works in their favour in this regard. The reason why we see many EV manufacturers dishing out targeted electric scooters with their main aim being facilitating last-mile deliveries. The latest entrant in this segment is the Detel Easy Plus Electric Moped which has been launched at INR 39,999.

More details

The company has also started taking bookings for the model. It can be pre-booked at the brand’s website for a mere Rs 1,999.

The Detel Easy Plus gets a 250W motor paired with a 20Ah lithium-ion battery, which takes 4 to 5 hours to achieve a 100 per cent charge. Detel claims a range of 60km for the Easy Plus in a single full charge. The electric bike’s top speed is claimed to be 25kmph. The Detel Easy Plus electric bike boasts of a powder-coated, metal alloy body. It comes with features like digital instrument panel, tubeless tyres, drum brakes and pedals. The Easy Plus can bear load up to 170kg.

Okinawa dual

The closest rival to the Detel Easy Plus is another homegrown Electric Moped – the Okinawa Dual. But it is priced at around INR 60,000. Talking about relevant numbers, the Okinawa Dual is powered by a 250 Watt electric motor that has a top speed of 25 kmph.

The low speed keeps it outside of stipulations like registration or driver’s license to use it. With a kerb weight of 75Kgs, the Okinawa Dual features a disc brake at the front and a drum brake on the rear side. For ease of charging, the company has included a 48W 55Ah detachable battery that can be charged 80% in 1.5 hours and entirely in about 4-5 hours, delivering a 130 km range on a single charge.

Official statement

Yogesh Bhatia, Founder, Detel said, “Detel is a homegrown brand for the masses, our vision is to be the most trusted low-speed two-wheelers manufacturer in India. We are offering a sustainable mobility solution to the daily commuting needs of an average user.

We are poised to create a benchmark in India’s transportation space at the most economical price range. We are driven by our motto #DetelDecarboniseIndia and aim to deliver eco-friendly products to all our stakeholders that add to their lifestyle.”