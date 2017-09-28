Yamaha Fazer 25 Deliveries Begin

Yamaha India has officially begun deliveries for the new Fazer 25 in a phased manner. The Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer is currently delivering the Fazer 25 to customers in select cities such as Chennai and Kolkata. The Fazer 25 was launched on August 21, with prices starting at INR 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Touted to be an affordable sports tourer, the Yamaha Fazer 25 is the fully faired singling to the FZ 25. A few highlights of the Yamaha Fazer 25 include LED headlamps, wing style LED pilot lamps fully digital instrument cluster and faux air vents.

Also read: Yamaha YZF-R3 Gets A New, YZF-R1M Inspired Outfit From Autologue Design; Christened VR3M

Currently available in two colour options including Soulful Cyan and Rhythmic Red, the Fazer 25 receives the same hardware as its naked counter-part. Suspension duties are taken care of by a telescopic fork up setup at the front and a monoshock suspension at the rear. Braking power comes from a 282 mm disc up-front and a 220 mm disc at the rear.

The Yamaha Fazer 25 sources power from a 249cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that produces a power output of 20.9 PS at 8,000 rpm while the peak torque of 20 Nm comes up at 6,000 rpm. This engine comes paired to a five speed gearbox.

Image courtesy: Aquad Yamaha