Yamaha Aerox 155: 5 Things It Does Better Than Its Rivals

Gone are the days when the gearless scooters that we used to get in our country were all about practicality and were sort of boring in their intent. Manufacturers like Aprilia showed us that gearless scooters can be fun to ride when the Italian bikemaker introduced the SR and SXR range. And now, Yamaha has upped the game by launching the Aerox 155 in India at a starting price of INR 1.29 Lakh. The Aerox 155 promises a lot, at least on paper and here are 5 things that it does better than its rivals:

Looks

Although we are yet to see the Aerox 155 in flesh, it could turn out to be the sportiest looking scooter that we have received to date. Even though it is being positioned as a maxi-scooter, it wouldn’t be wrong if we said that it is a sporty scooter. It boasts athletic proportions with a lean and aggressive look. The front end is highlighted by twin LED headlamps with LED position lights. Its sporty intentions are further accentuated by the fact that the floorboard has been given a miss.

Performance

Power on the new Aerox 155 comes from the familiar 155 cc engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) mated to a CVT transmission. The four-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve motor develops 14.7 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine makes about 4 bhp less compared to the R15 V4.0. But it is still the most powerful scooter that you can get in our country. The closest rival it has is the Aprilia SXR 160 that is powered by a 160cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that delivers 11 PS of peak power @7100 RPM and 11Nm of peak torque @5750 RPM.

Features

The feature list of the Aerox 155 is rather long as it boasts of a Smart Motor Generator System, automatic start/stop system, 5.8-inch LCD instrument console with MID unit that showcases a speedometer, RPM, VVA indicator and Y-Connect App Phone notifications, Maintenance recommendations, Last parked location, fuel consumption, malfunction notification, revs dashboard, and ranking. There’s also a two-level seat, optional USB charger and 24.5 litres of under-seat storage.

Riding dynamics

Supporting its gem of an engine are the underpinnings that make it one of the most rider-friendly scooters out there. The chassis on the new Yamaha Aerox 155 gets a trail that is 5 mm longer for enhanced straight-line stability. This allows for a more motorcycle-like feel, the company says, while retaining the scooter’s handling capabilities. The scooter uses a 26 mm telescopic front suspension, while the rear gets dual shock absorbers. The scooter rides on 14-inch alloy wheels with a fat 140 section rear tyre completing the look. Braking performance comes from a 230 mm disc brake at the front with ABS.

Pricing

Launched at a starting price of ₹129,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), Yamaha’s new scooter will be made available through the company’s Blue Square showrooms by the end of September. The closest rival that it has is the Aprilia SXR 160 that can be had for ₹1.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The extra few bucks that you pay for the Aerox 155 get you a lot of things.