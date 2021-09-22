Meet The Audi E-Tron GT: India’s First Electric Supercar!

Ever felt that the EVs sold in India are boring crossovers and SUVs? Well, worry not because Audi has launched India’s first-ever electric sportscar, the E-Tron GT! Being the fourth and fifth electric vehicle launched by Audi India, the E-Tron GT twins are the fastest electric cars that you can buy in India today. Let’s take a look at the prices and other details:

Audi E-Tron GT: Price

The Audi E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT are priced at ₹1.79 and ₹2.04 crores respectively. Both the sportscars draw power from a 93kWh battery however, the RS GT offers much more performance than the standard GT.

Exterior

Just like the E-Tron SUV, the E-Tron GT has a more conventional design rather than a radical design which most of the modern EVs come with. There is also a new interpretation of Audi’s single-frame grille on the e-Tron GT where the honeycomb pattern is painted in the body color with a black surround. It also gets Audi’s iconic matrix LED lights which perform animations for the coming and leaving home function. Other exterior details include 20-inch alloy wheels and a fixed panoramic glass roof which can be upgraded to a carbon roof.

Interior

On the inside, the Audi e-Tron GT gets a large 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit console and a 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen display as standard. The system supports natural voice commands and Audi Connect services. The MMI navigation plus comes with a Wi-Fi hotspot as standard offering intelligent navigation with e-Tron specific functions.

It will also get an e-Tron route planner for calculating the fastest route with the shortest possible charging stops at powerful DC charging points. Other features include a 16-speaker, 710-watt Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, Lane Departure Warning System, and cruise control and comfort Key with gesture-based boot lid.

Performance

The Standard e-Tron GT Quattro features a 238hp electric motor powering the front axle and a 435hp motor at the rear axle. Both motors produce a combined total of 475hp and 630Nm, with boost mode taking the power up to 530hp. It can achieve 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 245 km/h. The RS E-Tron GT produces 598hp and 830nm of torque. In boost mode, it produces 646hp which helps it achieve 0-100km/h in just 3.3 seconds and achieve a top speed of 250km/h. It also gets a three-chamber air suspension, an optional rear-wheel steering, and electronically controllable rear diff.

Range and charging

Both the models draw power from a 93kWh battery and the claimed range as per the WLTP cycle for the E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT are 481km and 500km respectively. Both models are capable of AC charging up to 22kW which takes the battery from 5 to 80 percent in 9 hours 30 mins and DC fast charging up to 270kW which takes the battery from 5 to 80 percent in just 22 and a half minutes.