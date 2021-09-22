Skoda Shares Prices Of Kushaq’s New Top End Variant

The Skoda Kushaq has been doing quite decent in our market right now with 10,000 bookings crossed recently. However, the potential customers of the Kushaq were disappointed to know that the top-end Style variant in its automatic avatar misses out on 6 airbags and TPMS, unlike the manual version. Skoda India has now confirmed that they will be launching the updated Style automatic variants with 6 airbags and TPMS for an incremental cost.

How expensive are they?

Skoda has confirmed that the new Style automatic variants will be available at an incremental cost of ₹40,000 over the current Style automatic variants. This means that the Style 1.0 TSI automatic and Style 1.5 TSI DSG will be priced at ₹ 16.20 Lakhs and ₹18 Lakhs respectively. Deliveries for the new variants will begin in October.

Style variant: What you get

Some of the feature highlights of the Style variant over include 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome highlights on the bumper, full LED tail lamps, auto headlamps, auto wipers, keyless entry and go, ventilated seats, Skoda sound system with subwoofer, auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror, electric sunroof, and wireless charging. Other features include ambient lighting, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, My Skoda connected car technology, automatic climate control with built-in purifier, rear AC vents, 3.5 inch MID, cruise control, rear-view camera, and dual USB C type ports for front and rear.

Skoda Kushaq Style: Powertrains

It comes with two TSI petrol engine options which come mated to an automatic transmission. The 1.0 TSI churns out 115Ps and 178Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The other engine is the 1.5 TSI which churns out 150Ps of power and 250Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Skoda Kushaq: a quick recap

The Kushaq is the first product launched under Skoda Volkswagen auto’s India 2.0 strategy. It is based on Volkswagen’s MQB AO(IN) platform which is specifically engineered for India and will feature many products on it. The Kushaq is the first Skoda to feature 95% localization which helps it in achieving competitive pricing. Skoda claims that the Kushaq has been tested for over 17 lakh kilometers across India. The Skoda Kushaq starts at ₹10.49 lakhs for the base Active 1.0 TSI manual trim.