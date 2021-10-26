Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Testing Yet Again!

It is no secret that Mahindra is planning to launch a whole new range of SUVs under their new logo. With the XUV700 finally launching, Mahindra can now focus on their other iconic SUV: the Scorpio. Mahindra has been testing the next-gen Scorpio extensively which will be launched in 2022. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the next-generation Scorpio:

Exterior

The next-gen Scorpio is going to feature an all-new design language with hints of the older Scorpios thrown in. The front features an upright bonnet which gives a butch look. The face features a typical Mahindra grille with six vertical slats. The headlights are dual-barrel LED units with U-shaped DRLs in them. The lower half of the bumper houses the fog lights which are surrounded by some form of chrome detailing. The overall silhouette of the Scorpio is going to be similar to the outgoing one when you look at it from the side. The rear will feature LED taillights which will extend from the boot lid to the spoiler just like the previous iteration. The next-gen Scorpio will most likely retain its swing-open tailgate as well. Other features include a shark fin antenna, dynamic turn indicators similar to the XUV700, and alloy wheels which could range between 17 and 18 inches.

Interior

The interiors of the next-gen Scorpio are going to be a huge step up from the current one. There will be extensive use of leather and fabric at important touchpoints. The center stage will be taken up by an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which will borrow its UI from the XUV700. The touchscreen is flanked by two large air-con vents. In terms of features, the Scorpio will be loaded with dual-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, electric sunroof, roof-mounted speakers, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, cruise control, and a 7-inch MID.

Powertrain

The next-gen Scorpio will be powered by the same petrol and diesel engines that power the Thar and the XUV700. The petrol engine will be the turbocharged 2.0-liter Mstallion unit which will produce around 150 hp. The diesel engine will be a 2.2-liter Mhawk unit which will produce power around the similar 150hp mark. Transmission options will include a manual and an automatic transmission. The next-gen Scorpio will get an option of AWD as well for the diesel powertrain.