Volvo’s XC60 Facelift Arrives in India at ₹71.90 Lakh — Quietly Classy, Smarter Than Ever

3 minutes of reading

4-Point Overview:

  • Volvo launches updated XC60 at ₹71.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
  • Fresh grille, new alloy wheels, and a brand-new colour option.
  • Gets Google-based 11.2-inch touchscreen and 1410W Bowers & Wilkins audio.
  • Continues with the 250hp mild-hybrid petrol engine and Level 2 ADAS features.

Intro:

Sometimes, it’s the little changes that make a big difference. That’s exactly the case with the 2025 Volvo XC60 facelift — now launched in India at ₹71.90 lakh. This isn’t your typical “flashy” update. Instead, it’s quietly confident, refining what was already a much-loved SUV. And true to Volvo’s style, it’s smarter, safer, and even more luxurious than before — all without losing its calm, elegant charm.

Elegance Over Dramatics

At first glance, you might think nothing’s changed — but look closer. The updated front grille now gets diagonal slats, bringing it in line with Volvo’s larger XC90. The new 19-inch alloy wheels are clean, minimalist, and perfectly in sync with the brand’s understated design language.

Volvo hasn’t gone overboard with tweaks — in fact, the India-spec model skips the smoked tail-lamps and front bumper changes seen globally. But the real treat lies in the new Forest Lake exterior shade, which adds a natural, earthy tone to the existing colour palette.

Cabin That Cares About Comfort

Step inside the 2025 XC60, and it instantly feels like a peaceful retreat. Volvo has added a freestanding 11.2-inch touchscreen, powered by Google and backed by a much quicker Snapdragon chip. The screen is bigger, clearer, and more intuitive — and it’s paired with an ultra-premium 1410W Bowers & Wilkins sound system featuring 15 crisp speakers.

But that’s not all. You also get massaging front seats wrapped in Nappa leather, open-pore wood trims, and a 12.3-inch driver’s display — making it a genuinely serene place to spend hours behind the wheel.

Safety First, As Always

Volvo has always made safety a top priority, and this facelift brings it up a notch. The 2025 XC60 debuts the Volvo Smart Safety Network, which includes Level 2 ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, blind spot assist, lane keeping aid, and cross-traffic alert with auto-brake.

Add to that 8 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and solid build quality, and you’ve got one of the safest midsize luxury SUVs in the country right now.

No Mechanical Changes — And That’s Fine

Under the hood, it’s the same dependable setup as before. The 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine still produces 250hp and 360Nm, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive (AWD)

There’s also a 48V mild-hybrid system that assists during acceleration and improves efficiency — Volvo claims a fuel economy of 12.9kpl, which is quite respectable for a luxury SUV of this size. It’s not a rocket, but it delivers power smoothly and effortlessly — just how a Volvo should.

2025 Volvo XC60 Facelift — Quick Specs

What You GetDetails You’ll Appreciate
Price Tag₹71.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India) — introductory for now
Heart Under the Hood2.0L turbo-petrol motor paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system
Power & PullPacks in 250hp and 360Nm — smooth and refined all through
Gearbox & Grip8-speed automatic with all-wheel drive for sure-footed control
Big Screen InsideA sharp new 11.2-inch touchscreen powered by Google
Sound Therapy1410W Bowers & Wilkins audio setup with 15 speakers
Smart Safety GearLevel 2 ADAS, 360° camera, 8 airbags, and more for peace of mind
Claimed Efficiency12.9kpl — fair for a luxury SUV this size
Fresh Paint OptionNew Forest Lake shade added to the colour range

Conclusion: Evolution Over Revolution

The 2025 XC60 facelift isn’t about shouting for attention. It’s about refining the essentials — making what’s already good even better. With smarter tech, cleaner design touches, and Volvo’s signature safety DNA, this updated XC60 continues to be a calm, capable choice in a segment filled with noise. If you value comfort, class, and real-world usability over flash, the new XC60 deserves a serious look.

