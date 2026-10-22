New Bajaj Pulsar N250SS Launched at Rs 1.59 Lakh

Following its recent sighting at a dealership, Bajaj Auto has formally launched the Pulsar N250SS in India. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 1,59,406 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and costs around Rs 14,000 more than the standard Pulsar N250. It gets changes to the engine, gearbox and electronic equipment, along with a new instrument display.
The update brings several features that were missing from the earlier model. These include a quickshifter, ride modes, Google Maps mirroring and adjustable levers.
New Engine and Six-Speed Gearbox
The Pulsar N250SS continues to use a 249cc, single-cylinder engine. However, Bajaj has changed the engine from a two-valve to a four-valve setup. This brings a small increase in power and torque.
Here are the engine specifications:
- Engine: 249cc, single-cylinder
- Maximum power: 25 PS (24.6bhp)
- Peak torque: 22 Nm
- Gearbox: Six-speed
- Quickshifter: Sports Shifter
The standard N250 produces 24.5 PS and 21.5 Nm of torque. The new version makes slightly more power and torque, while the additional sixth gear replaces the five-speed transmission.
The six-speed gearbox should also help make highway rides more comfortable by providing an extra gear for cruising. The Sports Shifter allows clutchless gear changes under suitable riding conditions.
TFT Display and New Features
Another major change is the instrument console. Bajaj has replaced the standard motorcycle’s LCD unit with a 5-inch TFT screen. The new display supports Google Maps mirroring, which can help riders follow navigation directions while travelling.
The motorcycle also gets an electronic throttle body (ETB). This system works with ride modes to adjust the motorcycle’s response according to the selected setting. The existing ABS modes are also available.
Other additions include:
- Adjustable brake and clutch levers
- USB Type-C charging port
- Hazard warning switch
- Panic Brake Alert
- 5-inch TFT instrument console
- Google Maps mirroring
- Electronic throttle body with ride modes
These features add to the motorcycle’s equipment list without changing its basic engine capacity or overall mechanical layout.
Bajaj Pulsar N250SS Specifications
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|249cc, single-cylinder
|Valve setup
|Four-valve
|Maximum power
|25 PS
|Peak torque
|22 Nm
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Throttle
|Electronic
|Instrument console
|5-inch TFT
|Navigation
|Google Maps mirroring
|Ex-showroom price
|Rs 1,59,406, Delhi
Massive Updates Across the Pulsar Family
This launch comes at a busy time for Bajaj, as the company celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Pulsar brand. The manufacturer has been aggressively updating its entire portfolio, rolling out feature-rich models across various engine capacities.
Recent updates have included the N160, new-generation Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150, along with the NS400Z TFT variant. The N250SS now brings similar attention to equipment and electronics to the quarter-litre N series.