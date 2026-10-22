New Toyota Fortuner To Debut On December 1, India Launch Expected In 2027

In August 2009, a powerful new nameplate entered the Indian automotive market under Toyota Kirloskar Motor: the Fortuner. Launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 18.45 lakh in Delhi, the SUV quickly established absolute dominance in the premium ladder-frame SUV segment. Over the years, it received significant mid-life updates, most notably in 2012 – before the highly anticipated second-generation model arrived in 2016. The nameplate reached another major milestone in January 2021 with the introduction of its facelifted model alongside a highly popular, sportier flagship variant, the Fortuner Legender.
Now, in 2026, the Fortuner has completed 17 years in India. The next big chapter is approaching, as Toyota is expected to unveil the new model globally on December 1. The India launch is expected in 2027, although the company has not announced an official date for the Indian market.
The upcoming SUV has been spotted testing in Thailand. The spy images offer clues about its exterior design, while reports point towards a major cabin upgrade, more safety features and the continuation of familiar engine options.
New Toyota Fortuner: Expected Design Changes
The new Fortuner is expected to receive a redesigned front section, with styling inspired by the latest Toyota Hilux. The SUV will continue with its upright stance and muscular appearance, which have been key parts of its identity.
Recent spy shots show several changes to the front and rear sections. However, camouflage still hides some of the final details.
Expected exterior changes include:
- A larger and more prominent front grille.
- Slimmer headlamp units with revised lighting elements.
- A taller bonnet and pronounced wheel arches.
- New multi-spoke alloy wheels.
- Updated body panels with revised detailing.
- A redesigned tailgate at the rear.
- Revised LED tail lamps and a connected LED light bar.
The side profile is expected to retain the familiar proportions of the current SUV. However, changes to the sheet metal could give the new Fortuner a noticeably different appearance. The final design will become clear at its global unveiling.
Platform And Body Structure
Reports about the upcoming Fortuner differ on whether it will be a completely new-generation SUV or a major update to the existing model. According to some reports, the vehicle is expected to retain Toyota’s IMV ladder-frame platform and basic bodyshell.
This is the same architecture used by the current Fortuner and the Innova in earlier versions. The latest Hilux also provides clues about the direction of the upcoming model’s styling and cabin.
Despite retaining the existing foundation, Toyota is expected to make substantial changes to the exterior and interior. The extent of the final revisions, including any structural improvements, has not been officially confirmed.
Cabin To Get New Screens And More Features
The interior could see some of the most noticeable changes. The new Fortuner is expected to take inspiration from the latest Hilux, with a revised dashboard layout, larger displays and improved materials.
Expected cabin features include:
- A larger central touchscreen infotainment system.
- A fully digital instrument cluster.
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.
- Wireless smartphone charging.
- Automatic climate control.
- Ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats.
- A panoramic sunroof.
- Improved dashboard materials and ergonomics.
- A 360-degree camera, as suggested by reports.
The exact screen sizes and feature availability are yet to be confirmed. Some equipment could be restricted to higher variants, depending on the final Indian specification.
Toyota Safety Sense And ADAS
Safety technology is also expected to receive attention in the new Fortuner. Reports suggest that Toyota could expand its Toyota Safety Sense package, bringing driver assistance features to the SUV.
Potential additions include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and lane-keep assist. These systems use cameras and radar sensors to monitor the road and assist the driver in certain situations.
Level 2 ADAS has also been mentioned in reports about the upcoming model. However, Toyota has not confirmed the final list of safety systems or the variants that will receive them.
Engine Options And Gearboxes
Toyota is expected to continue with the familiar 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine. The current unit is available with manual and automatic gearboxes, with four-wheel drive offered on selected diesel variants.
The existing 2.7-litre petrol engine could also continue in the range. Reports have mentioned the possibility of a strong-hybrid petrol version, but there is no official confirmation regarding its development or launch.
The expected powertrain options are listed below.
|Engine or feature
|Expected details
|Diesel engine
|2.8-litre turbo-diesel
|Petrol engine
|2.7-litre petrol
|Strong-hybrid version
|Reported possibility, not confirmed
|Manual gearbox
|Expected to continue
|Automatic gearbox
|Expected to continue
|Four-wheel drive
|Expected on selected diesel variants
|48V mild-hybrid system
|Possible continuation on diesel variants
The current Fortuner’s 2.8-litre diesel produces 204 PS and 420 Nm with the manual gearbox, while the automatic version develops 500 Nm. The 2.7-litre petrol engine produces 166 PS and 245 Nm. These are the current model’s figures, and Toyota has not confirmed whether the new SUV will receive revised outputs.
The existing 48V Neo Drive mild-hybrid system could also continue with selected diesel variants. Its availability and specifications for the new model are yet to be announced.
Rivals
Once launched in India, the updated model will continue to compete in a segment that includes titans like the new MG Majestor, Kia Sorento, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron. These SUVs differ in construction, size and positioning, but they target buyers considering premium vehicles in a similar broad price bracket.
New Toyota Fortuner India Launch Timeline
Toyota is expected to unveil the new Fortuner on December 1, 2026, with its Indian launch likely to take place in 2027. The facelifted Innova Hycross is also expected to arrive before the new Fortuner, according to reports.
Prices, variant details, final engine specifications and the complete feature list have not been announced. Toyota is yet to confirm the Indian launch date as well.