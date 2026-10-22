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  • Benelli TRK 552 Range Launched in India at Rs 7.22 Lakh Benelli TRK 552 Range Launched...

Benelli TRK 552 Range Launched in India at Rs 7.22 Lakh

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Benelli backed by Hyderabad-based Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) in India, has launched the new TRK 552 and TRK 552X adventure touring motorcycles. The new range is powered by a 554cc twin-cylinder engine and comes equipped with premium standard features including a 5-inch TFT display, heated grips, and a heated seat.

Prices for the lineup start at Rs 7.22 lakh (ex-showroom). The street-focused TRK 552 is built primarily for highway touring, while the rugged TRK 552X features spoke wheels and higher ground clearance for off-road riding. A special Limited Edition of the TRK 552X is also available. Bookings for all three versions officially opened on October 22, 2026, across all authorized Benelli-Keeway dealerships.

Benelli TRK 552 Range: Price in India

MotorcyclePrice (ex-showroom)
Benelli TRK 552Rs 7.22 lakh
Benelli TRK 552XRs 7.74 lakh
Benelli TRK 552X Limited EditionRs 7.90 lakh

The TRK 552X costs Rs 52,000 more than the standard TRK 552. The Limited Edition carries a further premium of Rs 16,000 over the regular TRK 552X.

554cc Engine Produces 52 bhp

All three versions use the same 554cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC parallel-twin engine. It produces 52 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 49 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. A six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch are standard.

The engine is housed in a tubular steel trellis frame, paired with an aluminium swingarm. Both motorcycles also share the same suspension and braking hardware. Key mechanical details include:

  • 554cc parallel-twin engine
  • 52 bhp at 8,500 rpm
  • 49 Nm at 6,500 rpm
  • Six-speed gearbox with slipper clutch
  • 50mm Marzocchi upside-down front fork
  • Rear monoshock with adjustable preload
  • Twin 320mm front discs and a 260mm rear disc
  • Bosch dual-channel ABS

Benelli TRK 552 vs TRK 552X: What’s Different?

The main differences are in the wheels, tyres, ground clearance and seat height. These changes give the two motorcycles different characteristics for touring.

Benelli TRK 552

The standard TRK 552 gets 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels at both ends. It uses Pirelli tyres, with a 120/70ZR17 front tyre and a 160/60ZR17 rear tyre.

Its 190mm ground clearance and 835mm seat height suit its road-oriented setup. The motorcycle is available in Black and White.

Benelli TRK 552X

The TRK 552X gets a 19-inch front spoke wheel and a 17-inch rear spoke wheel. The tyres are from Metzeler, measuring 110/80R19 at the front and 150/70R17 at the rear.

Ground clearance increases to 210mm, while the seat height rises to 860mm. The taller front wheel and extra clearance make this version better suited to uneven roads and light off-road riding.

The regular TRK 552X is available in Green and White. The Limited Edition gets a Yellow finish.

Features and Touring Equipment

Both motorcycles receive a 5-inch TFT instrument display with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation functions. The system supports route planning, turn-by-turn directions, offline navigation and trackback functionality.

Other features include:

  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • Navigation screen mirroring
  • Gear position indicator
  • USB charging port
  • Illuminated switchgear
  • Optional T-BOX connectivity

Heated grips and a heated seat are standard on both motorcycles. Benelli has also redesigned the seats with additional padding and added an adjustable handlebar to help riders find a comfortable riding position. New hand guards provide extra protection while riding.

Both versions have a 20-litre fuel tank and a kerb weight of 235kg.

Benelli TRK 552 Range: Dimensions and Specifications

SpecificationTRK 552TRK 552X
Engine554cc, parallel-twin554cc, parallel-twin
Power52 bhp52 bhp
Torque49 Nm49 Nm
Front wheel17-inch alloy19-inch spoke
Rear wheel17-inch alloy17-inch spoke
Front tyre120/70ZR17110/80R19
Rear tyre160/60ZR17150/70R17
Ground clearance190mm210mm
Seat height835mm860mm
Wheelbase1,505mm1,505mm
Fuel tank20 litres20 litres
Kerb weight235kg235kg
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