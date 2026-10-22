Benelli TRK 552 Range Launched in India at Rs 7.22 Lakh

Benelli backed by Hyderabad-based Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) in India, has launched the new TRK 552 and TRK 552X adventure touring motorcycles. The new range is powered by a 554cc twin-cylinder engine and comes equipped with premium standard features including a 5-inch TFT display, heated grips, and a heated seat.
Prices for the lineup start at Rs 7.22 lakh (ex-showroom). The street-focused TRK 552 is built primarily for highway touring, while the rugged TRK 552X features spoke wheels and higher ground clearance for off-road riding. A special Limited Edition of the TRK 552X is also available. Bookings for all three versions officially opened on October 22, 2026, across all authorized Benelli-Keeway dealerships.
Benelli TRK 552 Range: Price in India
|Motorcycle
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Benelli TRK 552
|Rs 7.22 lakh
|Benelli TRK 552X
|Rs 7.74 lakh
|Benelli TRK 552X Limited Edition
|Rs 7.90 lakh
The TRK 552X costs Rs 52,000 more than the standard TRK 552. The Limited Edition carries a further premium of Rs 16,000 over the regular TRK 552X.
554cc Engine Produces 52 bhp
All three versions use the same 554cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC parallel-twin engine. It produces 52 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 49 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. A six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch are standard.
The engine is housed in a tubular steel trellis frame, paired with an aluminium swingarm. Both motorcycles also share the same suspension and braking hardware. Key mechanical details include:
- 554cc parallel-twin engine
- 52 bhp at 8,500 rpm
- 49 Nm at 6,500 rpm
- Six-speed gearbox with slipper clutch
- 50mm Marzocchi upside-down front fork
- Rear monoshock with adjustable preload
- Twin 320mm front discs and a 260mm rear disc
- Bosch dual-channel ABS
Benelli TRK 552 vs TRK 552X: What’s Different?
The main differences are in the wheels, tyres, ground clearance and seat height. These changes give the two motorcycles different characteristics for touring.
Benelli TRK 552
The standard TRK 552 gets 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels at both ends. It uses Pirelli tyres, with a 120/70ZR17 front tyre and a 160/60ZR17 rear tyre.
Its 190mm ground clearance and 835mm seat height suit its road-oriented setup. The motorcycle is available in Black and White.
Benelli TRK 552X
The TRK 552X gets a 19-inch front spoke wheel and a 17-inch rear spoke wheel. The tyres are from Metzeler, measuring 110/80R19 at the front and 150/70R17 at the rear.
Ground clearance increases to 210mm, while the seat height rises to 860mm. The taller front wheel and extra clearance make this version better suited to uneven roads and light off-road riding.
The regular TRK 552X is available in Green and White. The Limited Edition gets a Yellow finish.
Features and Touring Equipment
Both motorcycles receive a 5-inch TFT instrument display with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation functions. The system supports route planning, turn-by-turn directions, offline navigation and trackback functionality.
Other features include:
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- Navigation screen mirroring
- Gear position indicator
- USB charging port
- Illuminated switchgear
- Optional T-BOX connectivity
Heated grips and a heated seat are standard on both motorcycles. Benelli has also redesigned the seats with additional padding and added an adjustable handlebar to help riders find a comfortable riding position. New hand guards provide extra protection while riding.
Both versions have a 20-litre fuel tank and a kerb weight of 235kg.
Benelli TRK 552 Range: Dimensions and Specifications
|Specification
|TRK 552
|TRK 552X
|Engine
|554cc, parallel-twin
|554cc, parallel-twin
|Power
|52 bhp
|52 bhp
|Torque
|49 Nm
|49 Nm
|Front wheel
|17-inch alloy
|19-inch spoke
|Rear wheel
|17-inch alloy
|17-inch spoke
|Front tyre
|120/70ZR17
|110/80R19
|Rear tyre
|160/60ZR17
|150/70R17
|Ground clearance
|190mm
|210mm
|Seat height
|835mm
|860mm
|Wheelbase
|1,505mm
|1,505mm
|Fuel tank
|20 litres
|20 litres
|Kerb weight
|235kg
|235kg