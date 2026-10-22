Hyundai Bayon Safety Features Revealed Ahead of October 26 Launch

Just a few days remain before Hyundai officially launches the India-spec Bayon SUV. Now, ahead of its October 26 debut, the South Korean carmaker has shared details about its safety equipment, body structure and available colours. The new SUV will get 23 driver assistance functions, six airbags as standard and more than 35 standard safety features across its variants.
Hyundai has already confirmed the engine and transmission options for the Bayon. Bookings are already open for Rs 11,000 through authorised dealerships and the company’s official website.
Hyundai Bayon Gets a Reinforced Body Structure
The Bayon is built on Hyundai’s Global K Enhanced Platform. The company says the SUV has been engineered to meet five-star Indian safety standards. Its body structure uses 69% advanced multi-grade high-strength steel, with different grades of steel used in areas that need additional strength.
Hot-stamped steel components are used around the front apron, dashboard, rear floor and side reinforcements. The rear-floor side members have also been designed to improve protection in a rear impact.
Other structural elements include:
- Dual-box construction: Helps manage forces during a collision.
- Multiple load paths: Distributes impact forces across different parts of the body.
- Ring-type structure: Adds strength and helps reduce intrusion into the passenger cabin.
- High-strength steel: Combines hot-stamped steel, ultra-high-strength steel, advanced high-strength steel and high-strength steel.
These measures are intended to improve the body’s ability to manage crash forces and protect occupants.
23 ADAS Functions
One of the key parts of the Bayon’s safety package is Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 Pro ADAS. The system includes 23 driver assistance functions and works with three radars and 12 parking sensors.
The features cover collision warnings, lane assistance, highway driving and parking. However, ADAS is designed to assist the driver and does not replace the need to pay attention to the road.
The 23 functions include:
|ADAS feature
|Forward Collision Warning
|Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist for cars
|Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist for pedestrians
|Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist for cyclists
|Junction Turning Assist
|Direct Oncoming Assist
|Blind-spot Collision Warning
|Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
|Lane Departure Warning
|Lane Keeping Assist
|Driver Attention Warning
|Safe Exit Warning
|Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
|Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
|Surround View Monitor
|Blind-spot View Monitor
|Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go
|Lane Following Assist
|High Beam Assist
|Leading Vehicle Departure Alert
|Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control Zone
|Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control Curve
|Highway Driving Assist
The navigation-based functions depend on supported map data and operating conditions. Hyundai also notes that ADAS availability may vary by variant.
Camera Systems and Parking Assistance
The Bayon will get a Surround View Monitor and a Blind-spot View Monitor. These systems provide additional visual information around the vehicle and can help the driver when moving through narrow spaces or changing lanes.
The SUV’s parking and reversing assistance package includes front parking sensors, rear parking sensors, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist.
Safe Exit Warning is another feature on the list. It is designed to alert occupants when traffic approaching from behind is detected as they prepare to open a door.
More Than 35 Safety Features as Standard
Hyundai says more than 35 safety features will be available as standard across all Bayon variants. The standard equipment list includes:
- Six airbags
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC)
- High-line Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- Rollover sensor
- Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
- Three-point seatbelts and seatbelt reminders
- ISOFIX child-seat mounts
- Rear parking sensors
- Central locking
- Burglar alarm
- Headlamp escort function
The company also lists all-wheel disc brakes as part of the Bayon’s safety equipment. However, it has not specified their availability across individual variants.
Hyundai refers to more than 80 safety features across the range. Since a complete variant-wise equipment list has not been released, buyers will need to check the final specifications to confirm which additional ADAS and camera features are offered on each trim.
Hyundai Bayon Engine and Gearbox Details
The Bayon will use a four-cylinder, 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine. It produces 115 PS and 143.8 Nm of torque. Buyers will be able to choose between a six-speed manual gearbox and an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) automatic.
|Specification
|Hyundai Bayon
|Engine
|1.5-litre, four-cylinder MPi petrol
|Maximum power
|115 PS
|Maximum torque
|143.8 Nm
|Manual gearbox
|Six-speed
|Automatic gearbox
|IVT
|Platform
|Global K Enhanced Platform
|ADAS package
|Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 Pro
|ADAS functions
|23
|Radars
|3
|Parking sensors
|12
|Standard safety equipment
|More than 35 features
|Exterior colour options
|10
|Launch date
|October 26, 2026
|Booking amount
|Rs 11,000
Hyundai Bayon Colour Options
Hyundai has confirmed 10 exterior colour options for the India-spec Bayon. The selection includes regular paint finishes, matte shades and dual-tone options with a black roof.
The six single-colour options are Titanium Black, Classy Blue, Atlas White, Fiery Red, Golden Bronze and Ecotronic Grey.
The remaining choices are:
- Atlas White with a black roof
- Fiery Red with a black roof
- Titanium Black Matte
- Classy Blue Matte
This gives buyers a choice of different finishes, including two dual-tone combinations and two matte shades.
Hyundai Bayon India Launch and Bookings
The Hyundai Bayon will launch in India on October 26, 2026. Bookings are currently open for Rs 11,000, either through authorised Hyundai dealerships or the company’s official website.
Hyundai has said deliveries are expected during the festive season, with the detailed delivery schedule to be communicated at launch. Prices have not yet been announced.
The launch will reveal the final variant-wise equipment list and pricing.