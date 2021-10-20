Volvo Launches Facelifted Versions Of XC60 And S90 At ₹61.90 Lakh

Volvo India has launched the facelifted version of the S90 sedan and the XC60 SUV. Priced at ₹61.90 lakh for B5 Inscription trim, both the Swedes get major powertrain changes as well as cosmetic changes. As a part of Volvo’s plan to go hybrid in India, the carmaker has brought in its hybrid powertrain for both which replaces the diesel powertrains. Let’s take a look at the changes:

Exterior

The facelifted XC60 features a new chrome grille with vertical slats. The grille houses Volvo’s new logo and the front bumper is reworked as well with a chrome line running across it. The rear features body-coloured inserts with concealed tailpipes. The changes to the S90 are similar as well with a new front bumper and a new grille with the new Volvo logo. The rear features concealed tailpipes as well. The XC60 facelift is available in Crystal White Pearl, Osmium Grey, Onyx Black, Denim Blue, Pine Grey and Fusion Red colours. The S90 is available with Crystal White, Bright Silver, Onyx Black and Denim Blue paint shades.

Interior

The overall layout of the cabin for both the cars remains the same with the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system taking the centre stage. The touchscreen infotainment system now gets Google’s assistant which will help in performing multimedia functions. Other additions include an ‘advance air cleaner’ system which filters the cabin air, a blind spot information system and Volvo cars connected car app.

The S90 facelift also gets a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, a 19-speaker 1,400 W Bowers and Wilkins audio system, massaging front seats and air suspension. Meanwhile, the facelifted XC60 exclusively gets adaptive cruise control and a 15-speaker, 1,100W Bowers and Wilkins audio system. Volvo has also introduced a 3-year service warranty package for both cars at ₹ 75,000.

Powertrain

The major change in the facelifted S90 and XC60 is the new hybrid powertrain. The mild-hybrid powertrain features a 2-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol assisted by a 48V starter-generator motor. The resulting output is 250hp and 350nm of torque. The power is sent to the front wheels in the S90 whereas the XC60 boasts of an all-wheel-drive system.